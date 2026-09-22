Claude AI Predicts ETH Price as Binance Outflows Hit 3-Year High

Something unusual is happening on Binance. Ethereum holders are pulling their coins off the world’s largest exchange faster than at any point in the last three years. They are doing it just as ETH runs into its most important resistance level since 2024. Claude AI Predicts this quiet supply shift matters more than today’s small pullback, with the coming weeks likely to decide whether Ethereum breaks out or stalls.

After bottoming near $1,510 in July, ETH has rallied roughly 80% in three months, reclaiming levels it lost during the February sell-off. Ethereum is currently trading near $2,736, down 1.4% on the day, a modest pause rather than a reversal.

$BTC just hit $87,000.$ETH is trading above $2,800. $750M worth of shorts liquidated in the past 12 hours. We are mooning! pic.twitter.com/iHwIcn1P62 — CryptoGoos (@cryptogoos) September 21, 2026

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ETH Is Leaving The Exchange. What Exactly Is Happening on Binance?

According to CryptoQuant data, the monthly average of ETH withdrawal transactions from Binance has climbed above 90,000. That is the highest level in three years and roughly double what it was at the start of 2026.

The shift has been fast rather than gradual, and it is notably stronger for Ethereum than for Bitcoin. In short, a growing number of ETH holders are choosing to move their coins somewhere else.

Institutional money is showing up too. US spot Ethereum ETFs absorbed 102,130 ETH on September 21, worth around $280 million at current prices, in their strongest session of the month.

BlackRock’s ETHA led with 41,650 ETH, followed by Fidelity’s FETH at 27,610 and Grayscale’s mini trust at 22,430. That single day more than reversed the outflows that hit the funds between September 15 and 17, and pushed cumulative holdings since launch to roughly 3.78 million ETH.

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Why Do Exchange Outflows Matter for the ETH Price?

This mysterious whale swapped another 200.71 $BTC ($17.2M) for 6,247 $ETH ($17.2M) today! Over the past 6 days, the whale has swapped a total of 1,308 $BTC ($104M) for 40,670 $ETH and staked it all!https://t.co/HBzcwEnHth pic.twitter.com/fTVSy0Mwhg — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) September 22, 2026

Coins sitting on an exchange are ready to be sold. Coins in a private wallet or with a custodian usually are not.

When withdrawals accelerate like this, it suggests holders are settling in for the longer term rather than looking for a quick exit. It also thins out the supply available to sell into any rally, which can amplify price moves when demand returns.

Institutional demand, on the other hand, has been lukewarm. US spot Ethereum ETF inflows dipped mid-week before recovering slightly, leaving August’s total below $190 million. So this is a story about individual holders accumulating, not funds piling in. Analyst Crypto Patel argues Ethereum’s higher-timeframe structure has “flipped bullish” after strong buying from the $2,300 demand zone.

Claude AI Predicts Ethereum’s Key Levels From Here

The chart tells a straightforward story. After bottoming near $1,510 in July, ETH surged through the $2,141 and $2,394 levels that had capped it all summer. Both of those old ceilings now sit below as support. Today’s 1.4% dip comes right as Ethereum approaches its next major barrier.

Claude AI Predicts the following roadmap:

The immediate test: $2,800. This level has rejected Ethereum repeatedly since 2024. A daily close above it would confirm the breakout has legs.

The next target: $3,375. Clear $2,800 and there is little standing in the way until this level, the ceiling from early 2026.

The floor to watch: $2,394. Broken resistance should now act as support. Below that, $2,141 is the last line before the summer range reopens.

The main risk is timing. Ethereum has run 80% in three months without a meaningful pause, so a rejection at $2,800 could trigger a healthy pullback toward $2,400 before the next attempt. But with exchange supply tightening at the fastest pace in three years, dips are more likely to find buyers than they were a few months ago.

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