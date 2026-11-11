Anthropic’s highly anticipated IPO, ticker ANT, is set to price in a $70–$78 range and begin trading on Nasdaq around mid-to-late November 2026, with a targeted valuation as high as $1.4 trillion. However, in a wild turn of events, Anthropic’s own Claude AI predicts that its own share price could tank upon launch.

Yet in an over-the-top bearish scenario, the stock could suffer one of the most dramatic post-IPO collapses in modern market history by January 1, 2027. The landmark catalyst that unlocks this downside is a highly unlikely but not impossible convergence of events: a high-profile safety incident or regulatory action involving Claude models coincides with the deepening fallout from the Nvidia CEO scandal and a broader political backlash against frontier AI.

In this hypothetical, revelations of serious alignment failures or misuse cases trigger emergency congressional hearings, restrictive new rules from multiple governments, and a sudden freeze in enterprise adoption. Combined with already fragile sentiment around massive AI infrastructure spending, the narrative flips from “indispensable technology” to “overhyped liability,” prompting a rapid and severe derating of the entire sector.

(SOURCE: Claude AI Predicts a Disastrous Anthropic IPO)

Predicted Technical Analysis for Anthropic (ANT)

Because ANT has not yet begun trading, pure technical analysis is necessarily forward-looking. In the bearish path, the stock would open with an initial pop or modest premium but quickly form a series of lower highs as institutional sellers and lock-up-related supply emerge.

A failure to hold the IPO price range as support, followed by a break below key psychological levels such as $60 and then $50, would confirm a distribution pattern. Volume spikes on down days, deteriorating relative strength versus the Nasdaq, and a rapid slide into oversold RSI territory would support the case for further downside, especially if the broader AI complex continues to de-rate.

Measured-move projections from an IPO-range breakdown could theoretically point toward substantially lower levels as the market reassesses growth assumptions under a more hostile regulatory and sentiment regime.

While Anthropic’s revenue growth remains impressive and its strategic backers are formidable, the timing of the listing amid AI-sector turbulence, the Nvidia controversy, and rising negative press creates a fragile backdrop.

An extreme safety or regulatory shock layered on top of that environment could produce the kind of violent repricing rarely seen in large-cap technology debuts.

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Could the Jensen Huang Nvidia Scandal Spell Disaster for Anthropic’s IPO?

NEW: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admits to cheating on his wife two days after a report dropped that U.S. intelligence believes he had a relationship with a Chinese spy. "I was unfaithful to my wife," Huang said in a letter to Nvidia staff. "My actions hurt her and our children.… pic.twitter.com/moB9B3nYlI — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 8, 2026

Anthropic is launching its IPO into a market where AI stocks have been hit hard. Nvidia, a cornerstone investor in the concurrent $26 billion private placement, has seen its shares tumble amid an escalating scandal involving CEO Jensen Huang.

Huang had an affair with an alleged Chinese intelligence asset, internal investigations, FBI scrutiny, and reports of potential national-security implications.

Broader negative press around AI has intensified, with investors questioning valuation sustainability, capital intensity, and regulatory risk just as Anthropic seeks one of the largest public offerings on record.

The company itself has dialed back earlier whispers of a $2 trillion valuation to the current $70–$78 range amid the cooler climate.

Claude AI Predicts a Poor Anthropic IPO: How Low Could it Go?

Claude AI predicts that ANT could trade down to the $18–$25 range by January 1, 2027. This is an extremely telling call, considering Claude is Anthropic’s own AI model.

This remains a highly speculative, over-the-top outlook rather than a base-case forecast. The catalyst would require a fundamental shift in how AI infrastructure and autonomous systems settle value, something that is currently a long shot.

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