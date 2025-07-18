CoinEx Token (CET): The Exchange Token of 2025 Powering the Next Phase of CoinEx

This content is provided by a sponsor

The crypto market moves quickly, and standing out in it takes more than hype. In this environment, the CET token has quietly become one of the most useful assets, helping people engage with real opportunities as adoption grows.

CET is the native token of CoinEx, one of the leading crypto exchanges of today. Starting out as a utility token mainly used for trading fee reductions, it has evolved into an essential tool and now plays a much bigger role across the CoinEx platform.

Holders can use the CoinEx token to take part in platform incentives, earn staking rewards, collect referral bonuses, and much more.

Let’s take a closer look at how the CoinEx Token (CET) gives its exchange the upper hand in a market where utility has become the norm.

Understanding CET Tokenomics

CoinEx Token (CET) is a utility and governance token with a key distinction: its supply is deflationary, controlled by regular token burns. This helps stabilize its price and could act as a baseline for price appreciation.

As per CoinEX’s value agreement, the exchange has allocated 20% of its daily trading fees to repurchase CET tokens from the market. These tokens are then burned at the end of every month. Since May 2025 alone, the exchange has burned 7.2 billion CET tokens. This cycle of repurchasing and burning will continue until the CET supply runs dry.

By permanently removing tokens from circulation, the exchange is gradually decreasing CET supply, adding to the token scarcity and long-term value. With limited tokens available, this strategy is intended to increase demand, which, amid rising crypto adoption and CoinEx usage, could lead to a rise in CET’s price.

The Many Perks of Holding CET

The CoinEx Token (CET) isn’t just a passively appreciating asset either. Owning CET unlocks a world of privileges for its holders through a tiered VIP membership. The more tokens you have, the higher your VIP status, and the better your benefits.

For starters, VIP users enjoy discounts on their fees on spot, margin, and futures trading by paying with CET tokens. Additional perks include free airdrops, faster customer support responses, discounts on daily borrowing rates, and other special gifts.

The lowest tier, VIP 1, starts at 2,000 CET (~$100 at current prices). A 10,000 CET balance upgrades your VIP tier to 2, and a 50,000 CET balance to level 3. The highest level is VIP 5, requiring 1 million CET tokens, which grants its holders even more exciting rewards in the form of a personalized manager, customized gifts, and offline events.

CET holders can also earn passive income by staking their tokens or, if they don’t want to lock their coins, participating in mining. Alongside special promotions, bonuses are also handed out for referrals, while users can also secure preferential access to token listings through CoinEx Dock.

How CET Powers the CoinEx Ecosystem

Established in 2017 by industry-leading mining pool ViaBTC, CoinEx is a global cryptocurrency trading platform designed to help millions of users around the world participate in the emerging, high-risk, high-reward industry.

The CET token finds use cases at every step of users’ journeys, from spot, margin, and futures trading, as well as within advanced investor tools such as demo trading, copy trading, pre-token trading, and strategic trading. CoinEx also offers the CoinEx Wallet, a secure crypto wallet where users can access the exchange’s broad array of features on the go.

Using a proprietary CoinEx Explorer, users can monitor the activity and transactions on the CET token’s native blockchain, the CoinEx Smart Chain, giving the token the transparency that is often lacking with other exchange coins.

To foster the spirit of liberation through decentralization that crypto is all about, CoinEx recently launched the CoinEx Charity. This non-profit organization focuses on philanthropic activities outside of crypto, bolstering education, fighting poverty, providing medical support, and more.

With a full suite of services, CoinEx has established itself as a powerful platform in the crypto sector to cater to the diverse needs of individuals and institutions alike. And with CET aligning incentives across trading, governance, liquidity, and rewards, CoinEx is making a major step toward the future of financial freedom.

CET’s Long-Term Potential

Designed with users in mind, CoinEx crypto platform has always placed its community at the heart of its development and growth, with CET incorporating the very same principles, offering users better value and greater rewards.

As the unifying asset powering CoinEx, CET gives users a say in the future of the platform through governance voting, while also rewarding their participation with multiple earning opportunities. Its effective tokenomics ensure that CoinEx is built for the long term, with CET holders playing an active role in shaping its evolution.

Overall, CoinEx’s focus on community, on-chain CoinEx token utility, deflationary tokenomics, and balanced incentive structure positions CET as a key token in the next-generation crypto ecosystem. For CET crypto, 2025 could be an important year, with its long-term price outlook even more promising, especially for users who value real utility over speculation.

Is CET Worth Holding?

CET is the backbone of CoinEx’s expansive product suite, be it for paying reduced trading fees, engaging in staking, or gaining a VIP status for exclusive privileges. The token is central to the exchange’s user empowerment, growth, and future.

As CoinEx expands and fosters innovations, CET will only play a bigger role in its ecosystem as well as the broader crypto market. By owning CET, you are not just supporting a token but participating in a shared mission to build a more robust financial future.

You can sign up for CoinEx for free and start enjoying the benefits of CET today.

Get CET at CoinEx

