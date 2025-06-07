This content is provided by a sponsor

Ethereum (ETH) may be on the cusp of a historic breakout, according to prominent technical analyst Kevin, who sees a rare confluence of reversal signals not seen since the early stages of past altcoin seasons.

While ETH currently trades at $2,485—down 1.73% for the day—the monthly chart reveals patterns that have preceded massive rallies in the past. Kevin highlights 3 major bullish indicators that could point to a coming price explosion.

First, in April, Ethereum printed what Kevin calls a “demand candle” on the monthly chart. Historically, this type of candlestick has only appeared twice since 2020. On both occasions, ETH entered powerful upward moves shortly after.

Secondly, the monthly stochastic RSI is showing a pronounced “V”-shaped recovery out of the oversold territory. This pattern closely resembles what occurred in 2020, just before ETH launched into a parabolic move from $200 to over $4,000.

Finally, and perhaps the most striking pattern, is the multi-year MACD compression, forming what analysts interpret as a symmetrical triangle.

Ethereum Breakout Pattern Targets $4,800 – ETH Bulls Regain Control

Ethereum (ETH) has broken out of a steep descending wedge pattern, a classic bullish reversal signal, with price now climbing toward key resistance levels.

The first major resistance lies around $3,600 — a level that previously acted as support during the 2021-2022 cycle and was rejected multiple times since. A clean break above this area could open the path to $4,800, Ethereum’s all-time high, as mapped out by the dotted upside projection.

Momentum indicators support the bullish setup.

The RSI has cooled to 52.89 after a recent overbought spike, offering renewed upside potential without signaling exhaustion.

MACD histogram bars are recovering toward the zero line after bearish fading, with potential for a bullish crossover if buying resumes.

If Ethereum holds above the $2,300–$2,400 zone, a gradual grind toward the $4,800 region could unfold over the summer.

Longer term, a breakout above ATH could place $6,000 in sight — but failure to reclaim $3,600 convincingly may result in a retest of the $2,000 area.

Build on Ethereum, $BTCBULL Rides Bitcoin’s Wave

While ETH fundamentals attract potential investors, BTC Bull ($BTCBULL)—a community-driven meme coin on Ethereum—has garnered the crypto spotlight, rewarding holders as Bitcoin’s value climbs.

Every time Bitcoin rises by another $25,000, BTC Bull initiates one of two major actions: either a percentage of the $BTCBULL token supply is burned to create scarcity, or loyal holders receive BTC airdrops.

Interestingly, when Bitcoin hits the $250,000 milestone, a massive BTC airdrop will be distributed to the most dedicated hodlers.

Notably, in its ongoing presale, the meme coin project has already raised a whopping $6.8 million with 23 days, 23 hours until the next price increase.

To purchase the $BTCBULL token at the current price of $0.00255 per coin, hover to the official BTC Bull website.

Simply connect a supported wallet like Best Wallet and swap crypto or use a bank card to complete your $BTCBULL purchase.

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned. Please note that the featured information is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this web page constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Coinspeaker or any third party service provider to buy or sell any cryptoassets or other financial instruments. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment. You should consider whether you understand the possibility of losing money due to leverage. None of the material should be considered as investment advice. Coinspeaker shall not be held liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses arising from the use or reliance on any content, goods, or services featured on this web page.

