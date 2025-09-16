The Crypto Payment Revolution You Didn’t Know You Needed: SpacePay’s Story

This content is provided by a sponsor

Remember the last time you tried to pay with crypto at a store? Yeah, probably never happened. But imagine walking into any shop and just tapping your phone to pay with Bitcoin like it’s no big deal.

That’s exactly what SpacePay is working on, and they’re moving faster than you’d expect.

Why Crypto Payment Adoption Has Been So Slow

Here’s the thing — we have over 400 million people worldwide who own cryptocurrency. Yet walk into almost any store, and good luck trying to spend it. The problem isn’t a lack of interest. It’s that the systems just don’t talk to each other.

Store owners look at crypto integration and see dollar signs, but not the good kind. They think about expensive new equipment, complicated training, and the nightmare of explaining to their accountant why yesterday’s $100 sale is worth $87 today. Meanwhile, crypto holders sit on digital fortunes they can barely use for a cup of coffee.

The situation feels like buying a brand new smartphone and then realizing your neighborhood has zero cell coverage. All this amazing technology exists, but nobody’s built the basic stuff actually to use it.

How SpacePay Actually Makes Things Work

This is where SpacePay gets interesting. Instead of asking everyone to start over, they built something that works with what’s already there. Those card readers that every business already owns? SpacePay just needs a software update to make it crypto-ready.

Think about that for a second. No ripping out cash registers. No retraining staff. No massive upfront costs. The system handles over 325 different crypto wallets, so customers aren’t limited to one specific type of digital currency.

But here’s the clever part – when someone pays with crypto, the business owner gets regular money instantly. No waiting around watching Bitcoin prices bounce up and down like a yo-yo. They get paid in dollars, euros, or whatever currency they normally use. The crypto volatility becomes someone else’s problem.

Here’s something interesting — they only charge 0.5% in fees. Most credit card companies take way more than that. Turns out the smartest solutions are usually staring everyone right in the face.

What Makes SpacePay Different From Everyone Else

Most fintech companies try to reinvent everything from scratch. SpacePay took the opposite approach. Instead of reinventing the wheel, they just made it roll better.

This London team wasn’t trying to win any awards for being fancy or complicated. They wanted to solve an actual problem that real businesses face every day. That focus is evident in the system’s straightforwardness.

People can use whatever crypto they want – Bitcoin, Ethereum, you name it. No special apps, no confusing setup. You tap, you pay, you’re done. The only difference is that money comes from crypto instead of a checking account.

Breaking Down the $SPY Token Structure

The $SPY token runs the whole SpacePay ecosystem, and the presale has already pulled in over $1.3 million. Right now, tokens cost $0.003181 each, which reflects the early-stage pricing.

The way they’ve structured the tokenomics actually makes sense:

34 billion total tokens – that’s the hard cap

20% goes to public sale participants

17% reserved for user rewards and loyalty programs

10% funds for ongoing platform development

5% allocated to the founding team

18% set aside for strategic partnerships

18% dedicated to marketing and community growth

12% kept in reserve for future opportunities

Token holders get voting rights on platform decisions. There’s also a revenue-sharing program that pays out based on how well the platform performs. Monthly airdrops reward the most active community members, and holders get first access to new features before everyone else.

The Tech That Makes It All Possible

SpacePay’s infrastructure focuses on doing one thing really well – making crypto payments feel normal. The system processes transactions quickly without sacrificing security. Since it works through software rather than hardware changes, businesses can start accepting crypto payments almost immediately.

They built everything on decentralized systems, so if one part goes down, the rest keeps working. Kind of like having backup generators for your backup generators. Smart move when handling people’s money.

The really clever bit? When someone pays with crypto, the store owner gets regular cash instantly. No watching Bitcoin prices go crazy and wondering if that $50 sale is now worth $45. Business owners get their money in dollars, and all the crypto drama stays behind the scenes.

Getting In on the $SPY Presale

Anyone interested in the $SPY token presale can get started at the current price of $0.003181 per token. The process is pretty simple:

Head to SpacePay’s official website and find the presale section

Connect a crypto wallet like MetaMask or use WalletConnect

Pick how you want to pay — crypto or a regular bank card, both work

Decide how many tokens you want and double-check the numbers

Confirm the transaction through your wallet

Keep records of everything for when it’s time to claim your tokens

Stay connected through their social media for updates

The presale accepts Ethereum, Binance Coin, Polygon, Avalanche, Tether, USD Coin, and Base. Even people who don’t own crypto yet can participate using their bank cards. Each presale stage costs a bit more than the last, so earlier participants get better pricing.

Join us on (X) Twitter and Telegram.

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned. Please note that the featured information is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this web page constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Coinspeaker or any third party service provider to buy or sell any cryptoassets or other financial instruments. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment. You should consider whether you understand the possibility of losing money due to leverage. None of the material should be considered as investment advice. Coinspeaker shall not be held liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses arising from the use or reliance on any content, goods, or services featured on this web page.