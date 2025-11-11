D’CENT Introduces Multi-Wallet Support to Elevate User Experience

This content is provided by a sponsor

D’CENT Wallet is back with a brand-new update, introducing a landmark feature that allows users to create up to 100 software wallets, transforming the app from a simple crypto storage platform into a more comprehensive, user-centric Web3 experience.

The latest update (version 8.1.0) introduces Multi-Wallet Support, allowing users to create, import, and delete multiple wallet accounts within a single app.

This brings new and innovative use cases for crypto owners. For instance, you can host different wallets for different assets or create a one-time wallet for a specific transaction.

Everyone, from casual holders to full-time traders, will likely find a way to use multiple wallets to improve their cryptocurrency management.

Moving Beyond a Single Wallet

For years, D’CENT has allowed multiple hardware wallets but limited users to a single software wallet account in its mobile app. The v8.1.0 update lifts that restriction by allowing up to 100 different software wallet accounts under one roof.

Users can now set up separate wallets for specific purposes. For example, one for long-term investments, another for NFT collectibles, and others for testing or event participation. Each account can be custom-labeled by purpose, so users can see their portfolios at a glance and stay organized.

Switching between these accounts is instantaneous and seamless, letting users organize their digital assets without ever leaving D’CENT’s secure environment. The update also enables importing existing wallets from other services such as MetaMask or Phantom via a standard 12- or 24-word recovery phrase.

This means that a person’s favorite external wallet addresses can be managed directly inside D’CENT, eliminating the need for juggling multiple apps or repeated logins.

Moreover, to help keep things tidy, any unwanted or inactive wallet accounts can now be deleted, ensuring a clean and efficient management experience.

Lowering Entry Barriers Through Innovation

Another integral feature is the GasPass program, a cornerstone of D’CENT’s efforts to make blockchain technology more accessible. GasPass covers transaction fees (gas) on select networks, including Ethereum ETH $3 557 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $429.32 B Vol. 24h: $34.83 B , Base, and Solana SOL $163.5 24h volatility: 2.9% Market cap: $90.54 B Vol. 24h: $6.01 B , when users send tokens or interact with decentralized apps.

By covering these network fees for users, D’CENT, developed by blockchain security firm IoTrust, removes a common barrier to entry, allowing users to explore Web3 services without needing to hold specific network tokens to cover fees. Anyone who has had to figure out gas transactions will see how this lowers the friction for both newcomers and veteran users.

D’CENT is also expanding its ecosystem through initiatives like Tap That Drop, a campaign series created in partnership with various blockchain projects. Wallet users earn rewards for carrying out their usual tasks, and the first season is set to end with a major airdrop.

Pioneering User-Centric Wallets

The introduction of Multi-Wallet Support and GasPass exemplifies D’CENT Wallet’s evolution from a static storage tool into a dynamic all-in-one platform. By bringing hardware-grade security along with user-friendly innovation, D’CENT pushes the boundaries of what crypto wallets can offer.

Sangsu Baek, CEO of IoTrust, emphasizes the company’s vision for a wallet that adapts to users’ needs. ‘Our vision is to build a wallet that grows with our users,’ Baek said.

He also said that D’CENT is no longer just a place to lock away digital assets. It’s becoming a living platform to manage and experience all that Web3 has to offer. Features like Multi-Wallet Support and GasPass are major strides toward that vision.

With these advancements, D’CENT invites its community to experience new levels of convenience and security in digital asset management.

The version 8.1.0 update is now available, empowering users to take advantage of the new features by updating the app through app stores or the official D’CENT website.

About D’CENT Wallet

D’CENT Wallet is a digital asset wallet solution founded in 2018 by the South Korea-based company IoTrust. It introduced the world’s first cryptocurrency hardware wallet with biometric authentication, combining hardware-level security with an intuitive mobile app. Supporting a broad range of cryptocurrencies across numerous blockchain networks, D’CENT offers features such as portfolio management, real-time on-chain insights, and integrated investment tools.

This all-in-one approach provides users with a complete journey, from secure asset storage to engaging with the expanding world of decentralized finance.

Website | Twitter | LinkedIn

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned. Please note that the featured information is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this web page constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Coinspeaker or any third party service provider to buy or sell any cryptoassets or other financial instruments. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment. You should consider whether you understand the possibility of losing money due to leverage. None of the material should be considered as investment advice. Coinspeaker shall not be held liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses arising from the use or reliance on any content, goods, or services featured on this web page.