D’CENT Wallet Launches GasPass for Easy Gas-Free Transactions

D’CENT Wallet, the leading biometric wallet provider, has recently introduced GasPass, an innovative solution that addresses the most common issues related to gas fees. Through GasPass, users can make on-chain transactions without holding native gas tokens.

This new feature by D’CENT Wallet is the latest advancement in the company’s crypto wallet ecosystem, reflecting D’CENT’s commitment to delivering a user-friendly wallet experience.

Explaining Gas Fees for Blockchain Transactions

Gas fees are an essential part of blockchain use, but anyone who has interacted with on-chain services knows the common frustrations associated with them. Similar to the service charge a bank collects when you transfer funds, these fees reward validators for recording and securing transactions on the blockchain.

Unlike banks, which take fees directly in your local currency, blockchains charge fees in their native token. For instance, Ethereum gas fees are paid in ETH, while Solana’s are paid in SOL. Without these coins in your wallet, you can’t make any transactions.

While crypto gas fees are necessary, they lead to three significant challenges for everyday users:

High Fees During Congestion: Gas fees can spike during periods of network congestion, making small transfers or NFT purchases costly and impractical.

Failed Transactions: Users cannot execute transactions if they don’t own the native gas tokens or if they don’t have enough to cover gas fees.

Cross-Chain Token Management: With hundreds of blockchain networks, users must hold different gas tokens for each chain they use.

How D’CENT Wallet’s GasPass Addresses Gas Fee Problems The D’CENT Wallet GasPass feature tackles the most common gas fee issues by covering the costs of blockchain transactions for users. Essentially, GasPass holders can send tokens, perform swaps, and purchase NFTs even without holding any native gas tokens. With GasPass, users enjoy a gas-free transaction experience, with no additional configurations or extra steps required. D’CENT Wallet automatically sponsors the gas fees for blockchain services. GasPass operates on a sustainable sponsorship model, offering a renewable service unlike temporary gas fee promotions from other wallets. The goal is to provide wallet holders with the same level of convenience as fintech apps, offering seamless transactions and zero interruptions from a lack of gas tokens. Visit D’CENT Wallet

How Does GasPass Work?

As long as D’CENT Wallet users have GasPass activated, they can complete on-chain transactions with zero gas fees. Instead of requiring users to hold native coins like ETH or SOL to pay for network fees, GasPass automatically sponsors the costs.

The feature supports cryptocurrency transfers, token swaps, NFT purchases, and other smart contract interactions that would normally require gas payments. For instance, if you’re mining an NFT or exchanging tokens across networks, GasPass pays for gas fees during transactions.

Currently, GasPass supports three major chains:

Ethereum

Base

Solana

D’CENT Wallet plans to expand support to other blockchains in the future.

How to Activate the D’CENT Wallet GasPass

Users can activate GasPass by registering the coupon on D’CENT Wallet. Follow the steps below to get started:

Open the D’CENT Wallet app and select the GasPass feature on the home dashboard. Tap ‘Register Coupon’ and input your GasPass voucher code. Once activated, the GasPass coupon will automatically cover gas fees for blockchain transactions.

Building a Better Web3 Wallet Experience

By introducing GasPass, D’CENT Wallet upholds its vision of creating a more inclusive and accessible Web3 experience. After addressing the most significant problems associated with gas fees, the company provides everyday Web3 users with an easier way to utilize blockchain services without worrying about technical details.

Beyond GasPass, D’CENT has launched numerous upgrades to improve its wallet’s usability and performance. From Web3 campaigns to interface improvements, the wallet provider remains committed to bringing the on-chain experience to beginners.

Check out D’CENT Wallet today and try GasPass to experience gas-free blockchain transactions without needing native gas tokens like ETH or SOL.

About D’CENT Wallet

D’CENT Wallet was founded in 2018 by IoTrust, a leading blockchain company in South Korea. The company introduced the world’s first biometric hardware wallet, which combines industry-grade security with usability.

Today, D’CENT Wallet supports over 4,600 cryptocurrencies across 85 blockchains. The wallet also offers portfolio management, Web3 insights, built-in investment tools, and now GasPass. All together, these features and innovations bring the company closer to delivering a user-friendly and secure crypto storage experience for everyday use.

