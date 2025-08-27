D’CENT Wallet Update: Making Portfolio Tracking Simple & Smarter

This content is provided by a sponsor

D’CENT Wallet, a cryptocurrency wallet designed for the diverse needs of cryptocurrency users, has introduced a new update focusing on the portfolio feature, which makes it your very own personal investment dashboard.

The brand new Portfolio feature is accessible directly from the wallet’s main screen, enabling you to track your crypto journey seamlessly.

The team has integrated the portfolio snapshot into the central console with the new update. This will cover a record of your holdings, performance, and other relevant data, providing a summary to help you understand your current investment state, analyze your performance, mitigate potential risks, and make appropriate adjustments.

This will give users an instant overview of their holdings and total balance without having to dig into the menu and search for something that should be visible immediately. The ability to check the trend of your investments will save you time, increase transparency, and make D’CENT Wallet feel like a true ‘dashboard’ of your financial health.

In addition to having your portfolio snapshot at your fingertips, you can monitor your performance over time.

To make it informative and visually appealing, D’CENT Wallet has a graph showing how your assets have been performing based on either the main cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC), or fiat currency like the US Dollar. You can choose between the two based on your preference.

Users are already familiar with this particular data. One can access it all in individual account portfolio charts, but having it front and center makes it even more accessible.

The idea is to provide users with clear visibility into their long-term performance and track whether their investment strategy is working more seamlessly, so that they can make better and quicker decisions to achieve their financial goals.

Powerful Tools to Track, Compare, & Protect Your Assets

In the fast-paced and complex world of crypto, D’CENT Wallet supports thousands of crypto assets that you can send, receive, store, monitor, and manage without delay and with complete ease.

It is created by IoTrust, a company founded by security experts with over two decades of experience in developing deeply embedded security solutions.

Backed by a security-first mindset and expertise, the wallet provider offers a combination of unmatched asset protection and convenience of fingerprint authentication, a user-friendly interface, and now a nice collection of new features.

This includes the Bitcoin-based View Toggle feature so that you can measure your wealth against Bitcoin rather than the centralized fiat. With just one button, you can see your asset’s performance relative to BTC. With the fiat dominator being inflated away by central banks, your altcoins should be beating the trillion-dollar market cap Bitcoin’s gains.

To use this feature, toggle between USD and BTC, and you can track how your assets would’ve performed in Bitcoin. You can also drag to see Bitcoin’s value at any historical point.

Then there are asset trend charts by timeframe, covering 1D (1 Day), 7D (7 Days), 1M (1 Month), or 1Y (1 Year). You can choose the price movement charts for any crypto asset to explore just how your portfolio has performed over a specific period.

The visual representation of an asset’s price movement over a specific period will enable you to assess the trend and patterns at a glance. This way, you can gain insight into the momentum behind an asset, then use that to make buy or sell decisions.

To choose the timeframe, just go to the chart and then drag your finger across it to see the values and percentage changes at each point.

D’CENT Wallet also allows you to control your chart display. You are the one who decides to hide or show the charts, depending on whether you prefer minimalism or if you want to keep your home screen more detailed.

In addition to having control over the chart display, you also get to control your privacy through asset visibility.

If you don’t want to accidentally reveal your holdings, hide your asset value by tapping on your holdings and do the same to see them. This feature was previously available as an eye icon toggle and has been substituted for a cleaner and smoother experience.

Overall, the latest update with powerful features has made D’CENT Wallet a whole lot smarter and a lot more user-friendly. Every D’CENT Wallet user, as a result, gets to enjoy less clutter, more control, quick clarity, and enhanced confidence in managing their crypto securely!



