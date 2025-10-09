DOGE and SHIB Holders Shift into BlockchainFX Presale for Daily USDT Rewards

This content is provided by a sponsor

What happens when two of the most famous meme coins slow down? Many holders are already answering that question by moving into BlockchainFX ($BFX), a presale token that pays them daily in USDT.

The potential shift says a lot about how investor expectations are changing in 2025. People are no longer satisfied with waiting for hype-driven pumps. They want rewards that arrive every day.

DOGE and SHIB remain cultural icons of crypto, especially in the meme coin sector. Both have strong communities, memes that spread like wildfire, and legacies that shaped this market. But their tokenomics carry challenges, and investors are starting to notice the limits.

At the same time, BlockchainFX is positioning itself as something entirely different. Instead of hoping for whales to burn tokens or waiting years for scarcity to kick in, the project has built rewards and buybacks into its design from the start.

That model is giving DOGE and SHIB holders a new place to park their funds, and the presale results speak for themselves.

DOGE and SHIB: Tokens That Defined a Generation

DOGE operates on its own proof-of-work chain and stays alive through tipping, online payments, and strong community support.

Yet Dogecoin’s unlimited supply has always been a question mark. New tokens can be created endlessly, which makes long-term scarcity difficult. Even with price spikes in past bull runs, this inflationary model puts pressure on long-term growth.

Shiba Inu arrived later, in 2020, and branded itself as the “Dogecoin killer.” Unlike DOGE, SHIB is built on Ethereum as an ERC-20 token. It created a huge ecosystem with ShibaSwap, NFTs, and Shibarium, its Layer-2 solution.

It also adopted a burn strategy to reduce its massive supply. Over 410 trillion tokens have been burned already, which represents more than 41% of the total supply.

The problem is that burns happen at a slow pace. Even with dramatic whale events, the total supply remains overwhelming. For holders, the waiting game has become tiring. They want models that reward them in real time, not promises of scarcity that may take decades.

BlockchainFX: A Utility Token with Built-In Rewards

This is where BlockchainFX comes in. BFX is designed as the token for a crypto super app that combines digital and traditional markets. On this platform, users will be able to trade not only Bitcoin and Ethereum, but also stocks, forex, commodities, ETFs, and CFDs in one place. This wide access makes it far more than a meme or a single-use coin.

The real draw is the revenue-sharing model. Half of all trading fees go back to holders through daily payouts. Rewards are paid in both USDT and BFX. It creates stability and upside at the same time. In addition, the system runs daily buybacks, and half of the purchased tokens are burned. That means supply keeps shrinking, while holders keep earning.

This design solves the problem that DOGE and SHIB holders often face. Instead of hoping for supply shocks or unpredictable pumps, BFX creates a cycle where platform activity drives value. Every trade adds to rewards, and every buyback adds to scarcity.

Inside the BFX Presale

The presale numbers show how much interest the project has already attracted. More than $9 million has been raised. Tokens are currently priced at $0.027, with a confirmed launch at $0.05. That almost doubles the value for early buyers before trading even begins.

Participants are also rewarded with extras. Early buyers can secure trading credits, founder-tier NFTs, and eligibility for limited-edition BFX Visa Cards. These cards range from metal designs to premium 18k gold editions.

They can be loaded with BFX and more than 20 other cryptocurrencies, and they work with Apple Pay and Google Pay. This ties the token directly to everyday use. It makes it practical beyond the app itself.

The presale design creates a clear incentive to act early. Once the token is listed on exchanges, these perks disappear, leaving only those who moved quickly with the benefits.

Outlook: From Meme Coins to Revenue Tokens

The move of DOGE and SHIB holders into BlockchainFX reflects a wider change in the market. Investors are still fond of meme coins, but they now want more than jokes and community hype. They want projects that give real rewards, with systems that show value every day.

BlockchainFX fits this demand perfectly. It offers short-term income through daily rewards, long-term growth through buybacks and burns, and real-world use through the Visa Card. The roadmap adds more confidence, with plans for exchange listings, global expansion, and continuous development of the trading app.

For DOGE and SHIB holders who have grown tired of waiting for supply cuts or hoping for whale-driven burns, BFX offers a fresh path. It brings predictability, rewards, and utility in a single package.

Why the Focus Is Changing in 2025

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu showed how internet humor could fuel huge trading surges. They created excitement, communities, and stories that shaped crypto history. But as 2025 unfolds, many holders are searching for more concrete models.

BlockchainFX is answering that call. With its booming presale, daily USDT rewards, automatic buybacks, and long-term roadmap, it has already begun to pull investors from older meme coins. For those looking at where the next chapter of crypto growth might come from, BFX is already proving that it deserves a place on top investor lists.

Use the EXTRA30 bonus code to get an additional 30% worth of $BFX tokens on top of your purchase. It is a limited-time reward for early supporters, ensuring they get extra value while securing their position in the BlockchainFX presale.

