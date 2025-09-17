Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Just Triggered Its Most Bullish Signal Since 2021 – 300% Move to $1 Next

This content is provided by a sponsor

Dogecoin (DOGE) has just flashed its most bullish technical signal in years, with analysts predicting a massive 300% rally that could take the meme coin back to the psychological $1 mark.

DOGE Breaks Regional High, Analysts Eye $1 Target

According to crypto analyst XForce, Dogecoin recently broke above a key regional high after reclaiming the $0.30 level, a move he believes sets the stage for a parabolic rally.

$DOGE#DOGE just broke the previous regional high. It’s still programmed for $1+. Will there be pullbacks along the way? Yes. Remember, the alternative idea is still at large that could lead us to double digits if it continues as a strong impulse (make adjustments later). pic.twitter.com/fdQxruNmwj — XForceGlobal (@XForceGlobal) September 13, 2025

XForce stated in an X post that $1 “is still programmed” for DOGE, marking a potential 300% surge from current levels.

The analyst acknowledged that pullbacks are likely along the way, but his chart suggested a strong upward impulse could even carry Dogecoin toward double-digit prices in the long term.

Dogecoin Price Analysis: DOGE Targets $1

At the time of writing, DOGE trades at $0.2643, up more than 9% in the past week. The meme coin recently broke out of an ascending wedge pattern, suggesting renewed upside momentum.

If bulls can reclaim and hold above $0.30, Dogecoin could confirm its breakout and accelerate toward the next resistance near $0.45, followed by the long-term target at $1, representing a 300% rally from current levels.

Not all analysts are convinced. CrediBULL Crypto warned that DOGE is currently testing a major monthly supply zone. If the breakout fails, the price could retrace sharply, with downside targets near $0.15 support, as marked on the chart.

On the other hand, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits at 60, in bullish territory but not yet overbought, leaving room for further upside.

Similarly, the MACD line has crossed above the signal line, suggesting that bullish momentum is strengthening.

Is $1 DOGE Next?

Dogecoin has not seen this much enthusiasm since the 2021 meme coin mania, and with the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF debut on the horizon, a Fed pivot favoring risk assets, and strong technical signals, the $1 target is back in play.

Still, caution is warranted. A clean breakout above $0.30 could be the trigger for the next explosive rally, while a rejection could see the meme coin retrace toward $0.15 before attempting another breakout.

Whales Start Accumulating New Dogecoin at Presale Stage

With Dogecoin eyeing the much-anticipated $1 target, Maxi Doge ($MAXI) has entered the crypto market as a high-energy meme coin with a unique identity that fuses the worlds of trading and fitness culture.

Drawing inspiration from a gym-focused version of Doge, the project embodies values such as persistence, discipline, and ambition.

In its ongoing presale, Maxi Doge has already raised a massive $2.26 million with each $MAXI priced at $0.0002575. However, in 1 day, 10 hours, the prices will increase.

Maxi Doge aims to empower retail traders who often find themselves at a disadvantage against larger players, giving them a bold and relatable symbol to rally behind.

$MAXI is an ERC-20 token with fixed supply to maintain scarcity and long-term value, while the team is considering cross-chain bridges to broaden accessibility and reach.

To buy $MAXI, simply visit the official Maxi Doge website and connect a supported wallet like Best Wallet.

You can swap your existing crypto or use a debit/credit card to complete the transaction.

