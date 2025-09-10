Dogecoin Price Prediction: First-Ever DOGE ETF Launches Thursday – Can This Trigger a Run to $10?

This content is provided by a sponsor

Dogecoin has surged 11% in the past week as market participants await the first-ever Dogecoin ETF, which officially launches Thursday.

The DOGE ETF marks a watershed moment for the meme coin space, granting investors easier and more regulated access to the asset.

Analysts argue that the ETF will broaden exposure to institutional players, echoing how Bitcoin ETFs transformed BTC into a mainstream macro asset.

Traders Are Buzzing with Optimism

CryptoWizardd highlighted that DOGE has repeatedly failed to break the $0.25–$0.26 ceiling, but a decisive breakout here could pave the way to $0.35–$0.40.

Also, More Crypto Online expects a bullish wave to lift prices toward $0.277 without overstretching the move.

$DOGE Important level.

Rejected a few times but if we break this 0.25/0.26 it will fly quik to 0.35/0.40 Doge season incoming pic.twitter.com/zEFeQUmwEf — WIZZ🥷 ( beware scammers ) (@CryptoWizardd) September 9, 2025

Trader Unipcs labeled the setup “extremely bullish”, pointing to multiple catalysts including the approval of the ETF.

DOGE Price Analysis: Bullish and Bearish Scenarios

At press time, DOGE trades around $0.241, testing the upper bounds of an ascending wedge formation.

A breakout above $0.25–$0.26 would confirm bullish momentum, with the next major resistance sitting at $0.35–$0.40.

Failure to hold the wedge support near $0.22 could see DOGE sliding back toward the $0.19–$0.20 support box, with a deeper correction eyeing $0.13–$0.15.

A breakdown here would invalidate near-term bullish momentum and delay any ETF-driven rally. Also, the RSI shows that DOGE is gaining strength without being overbought, while the MACD is printing a modest bullish crossover.

Can DOGE Realistically Hit $10?

While the chart outlines a parabolic path to $10, a gain of over 4,000%, such a move would likely require several converging catalysts like sustained ETF inflows, large-scale DAT accumulation, and a full-scale meme coin mania cycle.

In the shorter term, traders are focused on reclaiming the $0.35–$0.40 zone as the first major milestone toward $1.

While DOGE Eyes ETF Heights, This Suped-Up “New Doge” ($MAXI) Just Raised $1.9M

While Dogecoin (DOGE) begins a journey towards new all-time highs, Maxi Doge ($MAXI), a high-energy meme coin that combines the worlds of crypto trading and fitness culture, has raised a whopping $1.9 million in its ongoing presale.

Maxi Doge aims to empower retail traders who often pursue large gains without the advantages of major players.

By building a bold and relatable identity, $MAXI wants to motivate holders to approach both trading and personal goals with confidence and consistency, reflecting the spirit of the 2025 bull market.

To attract investors, $MAXI is also offering staking yields of up to 159% per annum

To buy the token, simply visit the official Maxi Doge website and connect a supported wallet, like Best Wallet.

You can use crypto or a bank card to complete the transaction in seconds.

