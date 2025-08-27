Dogecoin Price Prediction: Whale Wallets Surge as DOGE Dips – Parabolic Move to $1 Next

This content is provided by a sponsor

Dogecoin is showing signs of renewed strength after its recent correction, with on-chain metrics revealing a notable uptick in whale accumulation.

Analysts suggest this growing interest from large holders could be the precursor to a major rally, potentially setting DOGE up for a parabolic run toward $1.

Whale Accumulation Despite Market Turmoil

Following a steep 16% pullback from its August 24 high of $0.245, Dogecoin briefly dipped to $0.205 on Monday before rebounding to the $0.211–$0.22 range.

The broader crypto market correction weighed on DOGE, but whale wallets have been quietly building positions.

Santiment data shows that the 50-day average of Dogecoin transactions worth $100,000 or more has surged to its highest level in five months.

At the same time, the number of wallets holding between 1 million and 10 million DOGE rose by 33% in August, bringing the total to 4,288.

Part of this renewed enthusiasm may also be linked to the Trump family’s recent involvement in acquiring a Dogecoin mining company.

DOGE Price Analysis: Breakout Structure Forming

Dogecoin is currently consolidating within a rising wedge pattern, trading just below a key resistance zone between $0.24 and $0.26.

A breakout above this range could trigger the next major bullish leg.

The first upside target sits at $0.55, while the $0.90 to $1.20 range aligns with both psychological resistance and Fibonacci extension levels.

A move beyond that could open the door to a parabolic rally, with longer-term stretch targets in the $3.00 to $5.50 zone.

DOGE to Claim $1?

Momentum indicators back the bullish setup, with the RSI stabilizing around 49 and MACD preparing for a bullish crossover.

If price breaks above the key $0.25 resistance with rising accumulation, a parabolic rally toward $1 may not just be speculation but the next reality for the world’s favorite meme coin.

