Solana (SOL USD) is trading near $71 in mid-November 2026 after a sharp multi-week decline that has pushed the token to levels not seen in several months. Despite the recent weakness and broader market pressure, Elon Musk’s Grok AI predicts that an over-the-top bullish scenario still leaves room for a powerful recovery by January 1, 2027.

The landmark catalyst unlocking this extreme upside is a highly unlikely but not impossible acceleration of institutional tokenization on Solana.

(SOURCE: Grok AI Predicts an Explosive SOL Crypto Move)

Building on the real announcement that the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) plans to connect its Tokenization Service to Solana in the second half of 2027, the timeline is dramatically pulled forward and the scope expanded.

In this hypothetical, DTCC and other major traditional-finance infrastructure providers begin routing significant volumes of tokenized equities, Treasuries, and funds onto Solana much earlier than expected, establishing the network as a preferred high-throughput settlement layer for Wall Street-grade assets and driving sustained structural demand for SOL.

Solana Crypto Technical Analysis: Can $70 Support Hold Through November?

SOL has broken lower from the $90–$95 region and is now consolidating near $70–$72 after testing support around $67–$70. The recent decline has produced a clear series of lower highs, with immediate resistance clustered near $78–$82 and a heavier supply zone around the $90–$95 area that previously acted as support.

On the downside, the $65–$68 zone represents the next key demand area. Momentum indicators have moved deep into oversold territory on intermediate timeframes, a condition that has historically preceded sharp relief rallies once forced selling exhausts. In a standard recovery, a sustained weekly close back above $85–$90 would be an important first confirmation that the corrective phase is ending.

Under the extreme institutional-tokenization catalyst outlined above, those intermediate levels would be cleared rapidly, allowing measured-move extensions and multi-cycle projections from the current base to support a far more aggressive upside trajectory.

While the past few weeks have been painful and have tested investor conviction, Solana has repeatedly shown it can rebound strongly when narrative and capital flows align.

The combination of real institutional interest in tokenization, continued ecosystem development, and the theoretical potential for much faster, broader Wall Street adoption creates a setup where a powerful recovery remains possible.

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What Recent Catalysts and News for Solana Could Boost the Grok AI Price Prediction?

We are advancing our multi-chain strategy with plans to connect the DTCC Tokenization Service with @solana, expanding network choice for market participants. DTC-tokenized assets are expected to be available on Solana in the second half of 2027. ➡️ https://t.co/OdWc9KDeQS pic.twitter.com/vLTK1291A3 — Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (@The_DTCC) November 12, 2026

Even amid the current sell-off, several developments lay the groundwork for longer-term optimism. The DTCC’s formal plan to bring tokenized securities to Solana in 2027 stands out as a meaningful institutional endorsement.

Charles Schwab has added Solana to its spot crypto trading offerings for U.S. clients, expanding mainstream access. Ecosystem activity continues, including new product launches from major Solana protocols, ongoing network upgrades, and the Breakpoint conference bringing together builders, institutions, and policymakers.

These items do not erase near-term price pressure, but they reinforce Solana’s positioning in high-performance DeFi, payments, and now tokenization—areas that could amplify significantly if institutional adoption accelerates.

Grok AI Predicts a Wild SOL USD Move: What is the Final Prediction?

Musk’s Grok AI predicts that, if a specific catalyst lands, Solana could reach between $420 and $550 by January 1, 2027, with a stretch target above $650 in the most aggressive outcome.

This remains pure speculation and entertainment, not a realistic base-case outlook. The catalyst would require extraordinary regulatory progress and execution on robotaxi and Optimus at a scale that is currently highly unlikely.

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