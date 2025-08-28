ETFs Target Meme Coins, Yet Snorter Bot Token Leads the Hunt – $3.5M ICO Incoming

This content is provided by a sponsor

Institutional footprints in crypto are now undeniable, with the latest example being Canary Capital’s filing for an ETF tracking the Official Trump (TRUMP) meme coin.

That’s yet another sign of institutions positioning themselves with deep pockets, leaving retail to fight for scraps. And it’s exactly why the retail crowd is piling into Snorter Bot (SNORT).

Built on Solana and running natively on Telegram, the trading bot is designed to sniff out breakout meme coins before they pump, giving smaller traders a real first-mover edge.

With Snorter, retail finally has a fighting chance. The project has already raised nearly $3.5 million in its presale, giving investors the opportunity to secure SNORT before it lists at higher prices on exchanges.

Current presale pricing sits at $0.1027 per SNORT, with the next increase locked in to trigger within 48 hours as the funding round rolls over.

Meme Coins Enter the Mainstream, but Whale Games Keep Retail Traders Vulnerable

Crypto asset management firm Canary Capital filed on Tuesday to list an ETF tracking U.S. President Donald Trump’s own meme coin, TRUMP – marking what could become the first political meme coin ETF in history.

It follows a wave of other filings, including Dogecoin (DOGE) ETF proposals from institutions like Bitwise, which amended its filing to allow in-kind redemptions, and 21Shares, which had its S-1 registration formally acknowledged by the SEC in May.

Moves like these show just how far crypto has penetrated the institutional radar. Meme coins – once dismissed as the “scum assets” of the industry – are now being pulled into the TradFi machine. But that raises an uncomfortable reality: when big wallets move, the ripple effect can wipe smaller investors clean.

In fact, just recently, four whale wallets orchestrated a 200% pump of XPL on the Hyperliquid DEX, sending it from $0.60 to $1.80 in minutes.

The whales pocketed around $47.5 million, while retail traders were left wrecked – with some losing over $4.5 million in a single sweep. Shallow order books and a thin pre-market made it all too easy for a few players with capital to dominate.

That’s the real concern as retail traders often end up on the wrong side of these whale-driven moves with no real chance to react in time. Until now.

Snorter Bot Token changes the equation by giving retail a tool built to detect breakout meme coins early and help them exit or enter positions before the tidal wave hits.

Snorter Bot Token Exists to Solve the XPL Problem

The XPL wipeout showed just how quickly whales can tilt the table and retail never even had a chance to react before the charts were already blown out. That’s exactly the kind of scenario Snorter Bot Token is built to prevent.

Snorter continuously scans Solana and Ethereum meme markets for the earliest signs of movement: sudden liquidity inflows, fresh contract deployments, and wallet activity that hints at a breakout. Instead of catching the pump after it’s over, retail gets the signal before it peaks.

And, of course, speed is key. With trades executed directly inside Telegram, Snorter cuts out the lag that cost smaller wallets dearly in the XPL case.

On top of that, it offers the lowest trading fees in the market – unlocked simply by holding SNORT – bringing costs down from 1.5% to as low as 0.85%.

Combined with frontrunning and MEV protection, entries and exits are cleaner and far more efficient than what’s possible with other bots.

For those who want to go even further, features like copy trading and sniping limit removals give retail the same firepower institutions and whales use daily.

In short, the difference is simple: where XPL left traders helpless, Snorter gives them a fighting chance to get in early and move out on time.

SNORT’s Path to 100x Gains

And because of what it is building, many are beginning to recognize how Snorter could reshape the trading game and make it fairer for retail.

Having that kind of powerful Telegram bot is like being equipped with a built-in shield against whale manipulation, giving smaller traders a way to profit on equal footing.

That’s why its native token SNORT, which powers governance, unlocks advanced features, fuels community incentives, and serves as the main staking asset, has been projected by outlets like Cryptonews to carry 100x potential.

Popular crypto voice Borch Crypto, with 92,000 YouTube subscribers, has echoed the same sentiment.

But before those long-term projections unfold, the key detail is this: Snorter Bot Token is still in presale.

And the tech is in its early rollout, but funding has already surpassed more than double what Banana Gun raised in its private sale – a sign that its launch could be closer than expected.

That also means that the window to secure SNORT at one of its lowest possible prices could be closing soon.

Don’t Miss SNORT at Its Cheapest Entry Point

If Snorter helps you stay ahead of whales, the presale helps you stay ahead of everyone else.

Head to the Snorter Bot Token site to secure SNORT now using SOL, ETH, BNB, USDT, USDC, or even a credit card.

For the best experience, Snorter recommends using a WalletConnect-certified noncustodial wallet and one that’s recognized as one of the best crypto wallets in the space in Best Wallet.

Your SNORT presale balance displays directly in-app, and you’ll also gain exclusive access to brand new project launches through its Upcoming Tokens section.

Best Wallet is available for download today on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Stay plugged in by following Snorter on X and Instagram for the latest updates.

Visit the official Snorter Token site to join the presale.

