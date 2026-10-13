In Ethereum news today, Blur will close its website on November 12, 2026, and stop arranging new loans through Blend, while its Ethereum marketplace contracts remain operational on-chain.

Monthly trading volume fell from about $1.43Bn in March 2023 to less than $7M in March 2026, a decline of more than 99.5%, according to X user @StarPlatinum.

This is not a complete protocol shutdown. The official interface is being withdrawn, but marketplace contracts will continue to operate, leaving open the possibility that other interfaces can connect to them.

The downfall of Blur explained: March 2022: – raises $11M in seed funding

– plans to challenge OpenSea

– focuses on professional NFT traders October 19, 2022: – Blur marketplace launches

– zero marketplace fees

– faster trading interface

– bulk NFT purchases and listings

-… https://t.co/DYhahlb6tq pic.twitter.com/mtg05WBpuK — StarPlatinum (@StarPlatinum_) October 12, 2026

Ethereum News: What the November 12 Closure Means for Blend

Blur’s website will close on November 12, the same date that Blend will stop matching new loans. Borrowers have until then to repay outstanding loans or allow them to default under the applicable protocol rules. Blur said it plans to provide a separate tool after the deadline for users to withdraw assets from Blend.

The distinction matters: continued operation of the marketplace contracts does not mean that every Blur feature, or Blend’s new loan-matching service, will remain available.

Wallets, aggregators, and other NFT marketplaces could interact with Blur’s on-chain system by integrating the relevant contracts, but the information provided does not guarantee access to particular features or a replacement interface.

The separation between on-chain infrastructure and its public interface matters more as wallets take on more user-facing functions. Smart wallets and alternative interfaces on Ethereum show how users can interact with blockchain systems outside a project’s website, though any post-closure access to Blur depends on third-party support and contract functionality.

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Blur NFT News: Trading Volume is at an All-Time Low as Blur Goes From Market Leader to a Small Fish

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Launched in 2022, Blur challenged OpenSea with faster transactions, low marketplace fees, and token rewards aimed at professional traders.

Its activity reached about $1.43Bn in March 2023, when Blur captured more than 70% of Ethereum NFT trading volume. By March 2026, monthly volume had dropped below $7M.

The platform charged no marketplace fees, and Token Terminal recorded $0 in protocol revenue over the past three years. That figure does not establish whether Blur generated revenue from Blend or other activities, and it should not be read as a complete account of the project’s finances.

Blur’s website continued to advertise more than $7.4Bn in lifetime trading volume, reflecting the scale of its earlier activity rather than current demand.

The decline also puts the role of incentives in perspective. Blur’s rewards helped attract trading, but the reported volume alone doesn’t show how much activity came from buyers and sellers acting independently of those incentives.

Primary-source reporting also noted criticism that Blur’s approach pressured creator royalties, without treating trading figures as proof of the incentives’ precise effect.

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In other Ethereum news, the marketplace contracts’ continued operation leaves room for another interface to support Blur’s protocol, but no specific wallet, aggregator, or replacement frontend has been identified in the supplied announcement.

The practical question, therefore, is not only whether the contracts remain on Ethereum, but whether other services choose to make them accessible and which features those services support.

Blur’s fee switch will remain under the control of BLUR tokenholders. That preserves a governance mechanism, not a promise that fees will be introduced or that a new consumer-facing marketplace will emerge. BLUR has fallen more than 30% since the announcement and traded around $0.012, according to CoinGecko data.

The closure follows Blast’s October 2 shutdown announcement; Tieshun Roquerre, also known as Pacman, created both projects. Blur’s November 12 deadline now marks the transition: its public website and new Blend loan matching end, while the marketplace contracts remain operational on Ethereum.

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