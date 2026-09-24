In today’s Ethereum news, ETH trades near $2,650, down about 3% over the past 24 hours. The dip is modest, but it follows a sharp rejection near $2,800 earlier this week.

Zoom out, and the bigger picture comes into focus. ETH has spent much of the past five years moving inside a broad range. Rallies toward $4,000 in 2024 faded, and even the push to fresh highs near $4,900 in 2025 didn’t hold. Each major sell-off, meanwhile, found buyers somewhere between $1,500 and $1,600.

That back-and-forth has tested the patience of many holders. While other assets have broken out, ETH has kept returning to familiar territory.

For Fundstrat’s Tom Lee, that sideways grind isn’t a warning sign. It’s the setup. And his latest public comment could change how traders read ETH’s next major move.

TOM LEE NOW HOLDS $16 BILLION OF ETH – AND HE'S STILL BUYING Bitmine bought another $75.29M of ETH this week, taking its stack to 5,983,940 ETH ($16.40B). 85% of that is staked. That is 4.9% of the entire ETH supply. They need $327.90M more ETH to hit 5%. pic.twitter.com/w2dYaEX46Q — Arkham (@arkham) September 22, 2026

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Is Tom Lee Betting on Ethereum’s Long Consolidation?

TOM LEE: ETHEREUM COULD REACH $60,000 WITHIN A COUPLE OF YEARS@fundstrat believes ETH could repeat the scale of its post 2018 breakout: 🔹 $3,000 in the near term

🔹 New all time highs this year

🔹 Well above $5,000 before year end

🔹 $50,000 to $60,000 within a couple of… https://t.co/gHyeVIbkaq pic.twitter.com/rpiEl5FYHK — Crypto Treasury with Ryan (@EthereumBullz) September 23, 2026

Lee replied “Agree” to a post from James Easton, co-founder of Alpha Metrics. Easton argued that Ethereum’s prolonged consolidation is building a launchpad for a “mega price rally.”

His thesis treats the multi-year period as accumulation rather than stagnation. That kind of base-building has historically come before outsized breakouts.

The reply was brief, but it carries weight. Lee has a track record of calling macro turns in crypto. Even a two-word endorsement signals that a respected institutional voice sees ETH’s structure as bullish rather than exhausted.

The timing also stands out. Broader sentiment has been cautious, with regulatory and security headlines dominating the news cycle. Against that backdrop, the consolidation story offers something cleaner: a technical thesis traders can test against actual price action.

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Ethereum News and Price Analysis: Which Levels Matter Now?

ETH’s daily chart shows a strong recovery since the summer. The price climbed from lows near $1,550 in June to briefly tag the $2,800 area this week. Sellers stepped in there, and ETH pulled back toward $2,650.

That $2,800 level is the first real test. It acted as support through much of 2024 and 2025 before flipping to resistance after the early 2026 breakdown. A daily close above it would open the way toward the psychological $3,000 mark.

Beyond that, $3,375 is the bigger hurdle. It capped several rallies over the past two years and marked the top of ETH’s most recent bounce in January 2026.

The trend backdrop is supportive. ETH now trades above both its 50-day and 200-day exponential moving averages. The 50-day EMA, near $2,380, has also crossed above the 200-day EMA, near $2,240. Traders often read that crossover as an early sign of a trend shift.

On the downside, the first cushion sits near $2,395, where horizontal support meets the 50-day EMA. Below that, the 200-day EMA is around $2,240, and the $2,140 level forms the last line of defense for the current uptrend.

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What Would Confirm the Breakout, or Break It?

ETH now sits at a crossroads. The summer rally has pushed the price back above its key moving averages, but sellers defended $2,800 on the first attempt. What happens next depends on whether buyers can regain control of that level or whether the market needs more time to cool off. From here, three scenarios stand out.

Bull case: ETH reclaims $2,800 with a clean daily close, then builds momentum toward the psychological $3,000 mark. A decisive move through $3,375 would be the strongest sign yet that Lee’s consolidation-as-launchpad thesis is playing out.

Base case: Price chops between roughly $2,400 and $2,800 while the market waits for a macro or on-chain catalyst. After such a fast climb from the summer lows, a pause here would look more like a healthy reset than a sign of weakness.

Bear case: ETH slips below $2,395 and loses the 50-day EMA. A slide toward the 200-day EMA and the $2,140 level would weaken the bullish structure and push any breakout further down the road.

For now, the next chapter of Ethereum news likely hinges on a single level. How ETH behaves around $2,800 will show whether this rally still has room to run or needs more time to build.

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