Ethereum News: Glamsterdam Sepolia Test Set for October 6

In the latest Ethereum news, the network’s Glamsterdam upgrade is scheduled to activate on Sepolia on October 6, 2026, at 13:53:36 UTC. This will test EIP-7732’s move of proposer-builder separation and settlement into the consensus protocol.

The activation is set for epoch 353,024, slot 11,296,768; Glamsterdam combines the Amsterdam execution-layer upgrade with Gloas on the consensus layer. Hoodi and mainnet activation dates have not been decided, so the schedule is for Sepolia only.

This is not simply a testnet date. It is a trial run for new protocol rules governing an exchange that has long depended on trusted middleware. Builder commitments, payload reveals, and proposer payments move closer to Ethereum’s consensus process.

JUST IN: Ethereum confirms the Glamsterdam upgrade will go live on Sepolia on October 6, bringing ePBS and Block Access Lists to the network. pic.twitter.com/onq6ezfyCV — The Moon Show (@TheMoonShow) September 29, 2026

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Ethereum Glamsterdam: How EIP-7732 Changes Block Production

Under EIP-7732’s proposer-builder design, a proposer places a builder’s commitment to an execution payload in the consensus block, and the builder subsequently reveals the payload. The protocol handles payment to the proposer, reducing reliance on trusted middleware for the exchange.

The design also separates consensus validation from execution validation, giving Ethereum validators more time to check execution payloads. A payload timeliness committee attests to whether the builder revealed the payload and whether its associated blob data was available on time. Validator operators and teams maintaining builder infrastructure will need to review the new duties and interfaces before the fork.

That change puts parts of the MEV infrastructure within a more protocol-defined process. The announcement does not say that all builder services or relay functions are removed. The practical shift is narrower: commitments, reveals, timeliness attestations, and proposer payments become part of protocol mechanics rather than depending entirely on an off-protocol exchange.

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Ethereum News: What Else Will Sepolia Test Beyond ePBS?

⚡️Ethereum just casually hits 42,000+ TPS daily peak With the upcoming Glamsterdam, this speed will only increase!$ETH is COMING pic.twitter.com/giWPYLTzdM — Ethprofit.eth 🦇🔊 (@Ethprofit) September 30, 2026

Glamsterdam also includes block-level access lists under EIP-7928. These lists record the accounts and storage locations a block touches, along with post-transaction state changes. With that data, clients can read state and validate transactions in parallel. They can also compute state roots more efficiently.

Together, ePBS and access lists form the base for higher Layer 1 throughput. At the same time, they aim to keep block validation practical for node operators.

Gas accounting is changing, too. EIP-8037 raises the cost of creating state and meters it separately. EIP-8038 updates state-access costs. Other scheduled changes cover intrinsic transaction gas, calldata, access lists, and block gas accounting.

For developers following this Ethereum news, testing is the priority. Contracts and gas estimates should be checked against the new rules, especially where fixed gas stipends or hardcoded limits are involved.

Node operators must update both execution-layer and consensus-layer clients to compatible releases before the Sepolia activation. The client release tables will be updated as supported versions are confirmed. Operators using external block-building infrastructure should also check its Glamsterdam-specific upgrade instructions.

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