In today’s Ethereum news, ETH was trading near $2,728 on September 25. That is up about 3.13% over the past 24 hours, on volume near $13.7 billion, with a market cap of about $333 billion.

The bounce follows a pullback from above $2,800 that briefly dipped toward $2,640 on September 24. It keeps a former resistance zone near $2,540 in focus, as the market weighs a run at $3,000 against a growing pile of leveraged long positions.

What lies ahead for ETH?

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Ethereum News: Will ETH’s $2,540 Breakout Level Hold as Support?

Ethereum consolidated for several sessions below the $2,530–$2,540 region. It then broke higher toward $2,800, turning that zone into the market’s key technical pivot.

The current correction is testing whether buyers will defend that old resistance as new support.

The near-term map is simple:

Immediate support: $2,630–$2,600

Major breakout-retest zone: $2,540–$2,530

Key reclaim level: $2,800, which reopens the path to $3,000–$3,200 resistance

The larger target sits near $3,391. However, it depends on a sequence that has not happened yet. Ethereum must defend $2,540, recover $2,800, and build sustained momentum above $3,000.

ETH’s rally has also pulled away from Bitcoin’s more muted price action. That gap has drawn attention to how far the move has run, which raises the stakes for the breakout structure.

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Can Bulls Push Ethereum Through $3,000 Toward $3,400?

$ETH shorts are up +8,600%. 🤯 This is the largest short position ever in Ethereum history. This could trigger the largest short squeeze ever too. pic.twitter.com/dAolbetXzI — CryptoGoos (@cryptogoos) September 25, 2026

The bullish path starts with a clean bounce off the $2,530–$2,540 retest zone. That would show buyers are willing to defend the breakout rather than let it fail. From there, reclaiming $2,800 and building momentum through $3,000 would keep the $3,391 projection alive.

Analyst IncomeSharks maps a more winding bullish route. In that scenario, Ethereum temporarily loses its current trading range, then recovers and eventually extends past $3,000 toward $3,400–$3,500.

That outcome depends on three things: regaining lost support, building a firmer base, and attracting fresh buying. As of the September 25 snapshot, none of those conditions had been met.

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Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.