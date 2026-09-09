Ethereum news: ETH is trading at $2,495, up 1.19% on the day, and Tom Lee thinks that number roughly doubles by year-end. Lee’s $6,000 call has circulated widely this week, tied to a Bitcoin performance benchmark that has no historical precedent in any single quarter on record.

BitMine’s continued ETH accumulation has fed the bullish narrative independently, and Lee’s connection to BitMine’s balance sheet strategy gives the prediction more institutional weight than a typical price target tweet.

TOM LEE JUST BOUGHT $69M OF ETH Bitmine bought another 28,086 ETH ($69.44M) this week, and now holds 5,929,198 ETH worth $14.66B – 4.9% of the entire Ethereum supply. They need 170,802 more ETH ($422.27M) to hit their 5% goal. Will they get there this month? pic.twitter.com/UkagbTdVpk — Arkham (@arkham) September 8, 2026

The broader market context is choppier than the headline suggests. ETH just closed out its strongest month since mid-2025, and traders are now watching whether that momentum survives September’s tighter range.

Recent price surge coverage frames the current setup as consolidation, not confirmation.

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Ethereum News: Can ETH Price Hit $6,000 by December?

ETH is trading at $2,495, up 1.19% over the past 24 hours, following its breakout to a new cycle high in late August. The key level to watch is $2,550: a resistance zone analysts have repeatedly flagged as the trigger point for the next leg higher. If ETH manages a weekly close above that mark, it would confirm the flag breakout and open a path toward $2,800–$2,920.

For now, though, price action looks more likely to consolidate within the $2,438–$2,550 range, with ETF inflows continuing to build in the background. The $2,438 level carries added significance as the 0.618 Fibonacci weekly pivot, making it the line in the sand for the broader trend. A close below it would shift the bias bearish, putting $2,310 and then $2,220, near the 200-day EMA, into play as the next downside targets.

Getting to $6,000 by December from here requires roughly 140% upside: a move that would dwarf August’s already outsized rally. That’s the gap Lee’s Bitcoin-dependent formula has to close.

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As Tom Lee Predicts $6K ETH, Capital Rotates Toward Bitcoin Hyper’s Presale

ETH holders sitting on August’s gains have reason to feel validated. But 140% from a $2,500 base, on an asset with Ethereum’s market capitalization, is a heavy lift even under Lee’s bullish scenario. That math is pushing some capital toward earlier-stage plays where the multiple math works differently.

Bitcoin Hyper $HYPER is building the first Bitcoin Layer 2 with Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) integration, aiming for execution speeds that outpace Solana itself while settling back to Bitcoin’s base layer.

The presale token is priced at $0.0136859, with $33M raised to date. Staking is live at a 35% APY. Core features include a decentralized canonical bridge for native BTC transfers and low-latency smart contract execution. The features effectively give Bitcoin the programmability it has lacked since inception, without abandoning its security model.

As always, DYOR. Research Bitcoin Hyper before deciding whether the entry price fits your thesis.

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