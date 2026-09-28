In the latest Ethereum news, Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum co-founder, said on Sunday 27 September that Hegotá, the protocol upgrade planned after Glamsterdam and generally expected in 2027, is likely to be the network’s last “normal” fork. The last one whose underlying technology would still look familiar to someone working on Ethereum in 2015.

This is not simply a claim that Ethereum will stop shipping hard forks. It is a forecast that the character of those forks is about to change, from bundles of recognizable features toward infrastructure built around cryptographic proofs, formal verification and quantum resistance.

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Ethereum News: A Verification Problem Buterin Wants Proofs to Solve

The claim matters because it reframes how Ethereum scales. Today, a computer fully checking the network repeats the calculations behind every transaction: confirming a sender had sufficient funds, confirming an application executed according to its rules. Adding more computers to the network does not automatically expand its capacity, because each new computer still checks much of the same activity as the ones before it.

Buterin’s proposed alternative, laid out in a post titled “The cryptographic world computer,” would let a computer process transactions and generate a short mathematical proof that it followed the rules, an approach built on zero-knowledge proofs. Other computers could check that proof far faster than repeating the underlying work, while separate spot checks would establish that the original transaction records remained available for inspection.

Vitalik Buterin at TechCrunch London 2015

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Ethereum News: What Changes Between Now and 2030

The cryptographic world computer:https://t.co/ueayODeUPo My attempt to express in somewhat concise terms the true meaning of basically everything planned to happen to Ethereum starting from the fork after Hegota. It's really not just a blockchain anymore. It's a hybrid… — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) September 27, 2026

Following these latest Ethereum news, under that model, different computers could take on different jobs while still checking one another’s results, though Ethereum would still need to settle ordering disputes, such as which of two payments spending the same funds arrived first. Buterin’s privacy plans extend beyond payments: he aims to conceal wallet balance checks, as servers can currently identify followed addresses even when amounts are shielded.

The 2030 comparison Buterin sketched envisions payments becoming final, meaning irreversible from the network’s perspective, in roughly eight to 32 seconds. He was careful to note that cost and privacy limitations for complex applications would persist even under the new design. Producing proofs still needs to become efficient enough for widespread use before any of this becomes practical.

Coordination Problems That Predate the Cryptography: What Hegotá Does and Doesn’t Settle

Ethereum’s developers tried to distribute verification work a decade ago and struggled, largely because there was no reliable way to confirm that every participant had done its share correctly. Earlier attempts assigned specific tasks to smaller groups of validators, which introduced coordination delays and left the wider network exposed if one group failed to deliver. Buterin argues that proofs solve the missing piece: an answer plus mathematical evidence that it followed the rules, checkable without redoing the calculation.

Zcash’s shielded-transaction design offers one working example of the privacy end of that ambition already in production, with roughly 4.9 million ZEC sitting in shielded pools as of Friday. Whether Ethereum can reduce proof costs and coordinate parallel updates to shared balances remains an open engineering challenge, not a settled roadmap fact.

None of this makes Hegotá itself the quantum-resistance fork. Buterin’s framing places quantum-safe cryptography, alongside formal verification tooling and optimized proof-of-stake, as the dominant story of the forks that follow Hegotá.

The distinction matters for anyone tracking Ethereum’s roadmap: what changes after Hegotá is less the presence of hard forks than what those forks are built to accomplish, with mathematical proof replacing repeated computation as the network’s core method of establishing trust.

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