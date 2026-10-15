In Ethereum news today, VanEck Digital Assets asked the US SEC on October 14, 2026, to withdraw the registration for its proposed Lido Staked Ethereum ETF, nearly a year after filing it on October 16, 2025. The registration never became effective: VanEck said it issued or sold no shares or securities and distributed no preliminary prospectus.

The filing offers no detailed explanation for the withdrawal, leaving investors wondering whether institutional demand is waning. This is not simply an ETF filing removed from the regulatory pipeline. The proposed fund would have given brokerage investors exposure to Lido’s stETH through a conventional fund structure, but its withdrawal does not establish which obstacle, if any, drove VanEck’s decision.

Oct 16, 2025: VanEck files for a Lido staked ETH ETF.

Oct 14, 2026: VanEck asks the SEC to withdraw it. The fund would have held stETH directly, putting Lido's liquid-staking token inside a normal brokerage account. Its registration never became effective. VanEck's stated… — Sun WU Kong (@wysndbb) October 15, 2026

Custody, valuation, liquidity, reward accounting, smart contracts and regulation are all additional considerations for a product built around liquid staking.

The distinction between standard Ethereum funds and staking-linked products is also relevant to efforts to incorporate Ethereum staking into U.S. ETFs. The filing describes an abandoned proposal, not a regulatory rejection or a blanket prohibition on staking-based funds.

(SOURCE: TradingView)

Ethereum News: What Does the VanEck Withdrawal Mean?

VanEck requested withdrawal of the registration statement, its amendments and supporting exhibits under Rule 477 of the Securities Act of 1933.

The company stated in the filing that it no longer intended to offer shares in the proposed fund. The request asked the SEC to make the withdrawal effective on October 14 or as soon as practicable afterward.

The proposed ETF would have held Lido’s stETH and sought to track its price after operating expenses. It was designed as a passive product using a benchmark developed by MarketVector, a VanEck affiliate. The registration was still in progress: proposed operational details, including an exchange ticker and named custodians, had not been finalized.

Because the offering never proceeded, fund shareholders do not need to redeem their investments. The filing also does not identify a replacement product or say whether VanEck plans another fund linked to Lido.

This withdrawal came as spot Ethereum ETFs closed yesterday with $129.5M in outflows, potentially signaling waning interest in ETF products, although VanEck hasn’t confirmed that this is why it pulled its stETH ETF application.

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stETH ETF Liquid Staking Mechanics and the Conditional Regulatory Setting

(SOURCE: DefiLlama)

stETH is Lido’s liquid-staking token, representing Ethereum in its staking system and any associated rewards. Its rebasing mechanism increases stETH balances as rewards accrue, combining reward recognition, fund accounting, custody, and valuation.

VanEck’s prospectus highlighted risks such as validator penalties, smart-contract vulnerabilities, liquidity, and fluctuations in Ether’s market value, noting that staking rewards are not guaranteed. These risks would affect a registered fund holding stETH rather than ordinary ETH.

In August 2025, the SEC indicated that some liquid-staking arrangements might not require securities registration based on their structure, though this did not authorize ETFs holding staking tokens. VanEck’s prospectus asserted that its activities align with SEC interpretations while acknowledging potential legal risks.

The proposal is part of Lido’s broader involvement in Ethereum staking, offering exposure through a receipt token rather than direct custody of staked ETH. VanEck also filed for an ETF linked to the Solana liquid-staking token JitoSOL in August 2025; the October 14 request pertains specifically to the Lido fund, registration number 333-290918.

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Liquid-Staking Products Face a Separate ETF Test

(SOURCE: CoinGlass)

In other Ethereum news, the analytical question is not whether the SEC rejected this proposal; the filing says no such decision occurred. It is whether fund sponsors can translate token-level staking mechanics into workable custody, valuation, reward, and liquidity arrangements within a US ETF.

The filing leaves the reason for VanEck’s withdrawal unknown, but its proposed structure illustrates why stETH exposure is not identical to a plain spot-Ethereum wrapper.

Any future attempt to bring liquid-staking tokens into a U.S. ETF would still have to address those operational and regulatory questions. The SEC’s guidance remains conditional, and this withdrawal provides no indication of when, or whether, VanEck will make another Lido-linked filing.

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