Ethereum Price Prediction: 14 Weeks of Inflows and Counting – $10K Breakout Next

Ethereum has outpaced Bitcoin in recent days, driven by a surge of capital flowing into crypto investment products, a clear sign of shifting market sentiment.

CoinShares data shows last week alone saw a record-breaking $4.40 billion poured into digital assets, smashing the previous $4.27 billion high.

Out of that, Ethereum was the clear standout, raking in over $2 billion, almost doubling its previous weekly record.

ETH Price Analysis: Bullish Chart Breakout

As per CoinMarketCap data, ETH surged over 24% last week, breaking above $3,800 for the first time in seven months. This surge aligns with a rising wedge breakout seen on the daily chart.

After bouncing cleanly off the $3,100–$3,300 support zone, ETH accelerated past the rising wedge resistance and is now testing the descending trendline from its previous cycle highs.

Meanwhile, the RSI stands at 80.59, deep in overbought territory, but often a sign of strong momentum during major breakouts.

The MACD line is significantly above the signal line, showing a strong upward push, while the CMF reading of 0.26 confirms sustained capital inflows.

The Balance of Power indicator also leans heavily toward the bulls, suggesting institutional-sized accumulation.

If ETH breaks and closes above the $3,800–$3,900 zone with conviction, the next leg could launch toward $5,000, and from there, the psychological $10,000 mark becomes a legitimate macro target.

Ethereum Sets the Pace, But $HYPER Presale Steals the Spotlight with $4.35M Raised

As Ethereum pushes toward new highs, another project is turning heads – Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) has already raised $4.35 million in its ongoing presale, and interest keeps growing fast.

Bitcoin Hyper is built to fix some of Bitcoin’s biggest problems, like slow transactions, high fees, and the inability to support modern apps like DeFi, gaming, and Web3 platforms.

While Bitcoin remains a strong store of value, it wasn’t designed for today’s fast-moving crypto world, and that’s exactly where Bitcoin Hyper steps in.

Bitcoin Hyper is unlocking what Bitcoin was never built to do – lightning-fast transactions, ultra-low fees, and real-time programmability.

It adds a powerful execution layer that keeps Bitcoin’s unmatched security, while making it fast, scalable, and ready for smart contracts and next-gen dApps.

In short, it’s turning Bitcoin from a passive store of value into an active blockchain platform.

Right now, early buyers of $HYPER can stake their tokens for a massive 221% annual yield.

The token is still just $0.012375 – but that price won’t last, with 1 day and 9 hours until the next increase.

To buy, just head to the official $HYPER website and connect a supported wallet like Best Wallet.

From there, you can swap crypto or use a card to complete your purchase in seconds.

