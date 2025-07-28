Ethereum Price Prediction: 17 Days of Record ETF Inflows – Huge “Wall of Money” Coming

This content is provided by a sponsor

Between July 9 and 25, Ethereum ETFs recorded 17 consecutive days of net inflows, an unprecedented streak in the crypto asset class.

This record-breaking trend was primarily driven by BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA).

Institutions Flood In as ETH Supply Squeezes

$211 million in net inflows was seen on July 9, followed by $726.74 million at the peak on July 16.

On July 25, the market saw $452.72 million in inflows with $440.10 million channeled into BlackRock’s ETHA.

Meanwhile, Grayscale’s converted ETF, ETHE, continues to bleed, posting $23.49 million in outflows on July 25 alone. Since conversion, Grayscale has shed $4.29 billion.

ETH Price Analysis: Ethereum Approaches Breakout

Ethereum is currently trading around the $3,883 mark, having rallied sharply from sub-$3,000 levels in June, as per CoinMarketCap data.

The MACD remains bullish, with a wide gap between the signal and MACD lines while the RSI at 81.90 confirms that Ethereum is currently overbought on the daily timeframe.

Notably, if ETH breaks out from this compression point at $4,000, it could unleash a parabolic rally.

The price action has formed a rising wedge, pressing against a multi-year horizontal resistance zone between $3,950–$4,000, a region where Ethereum was repeatedly rejected in 2021 and 2022.

A close above this range would confirm a multi-year bullish breakout, with a likely move toward $4,870–$5,200, the previous all-time high zone.

With ETH Shifting Gears, $HYPER Rakes in Millions

Ethereum’s 17-day ETF inflow streak marks a major institutional turning point for crypto, signaling growing confidence in blockchain infrastructure.

While ETH gains traction among big players, retail investors are turning their attention to Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), a rising star that’s solving the very issues holding Bitcoin back.

As the first true Layer 2 for Bitcoin, $HYPER tackles slow transaction speeds, high fees, and limited programmability, opening the door for a new wave of innovation on the world’s most trusted blockchain.

Momentum is building fast. The project has already raised over $5.427 million in its presale, with just 8 hours left before the next automatic price increase.

The native token of the network, $HYPER, powers transactions, enables staking, and gives users governance rights within the network.

Right now, it’s available for only $0.012425, and early buyers can tap into staking rewards of up to 188%.

To buy, simply visit the official Bitcoin Hyper website and connect a supported wallet, like Best Wallet.

Payment can be made using crypto or a credit/debit card.

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored.

