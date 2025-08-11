Ethereum Price Prediction: Corporate Buyers Favor ETH Over ETFs – $10K ETH Incoming? 

This content is provided by a sponsor

Bitcoin has long dominated corporate treasury allocations, but Ethereum is quickly closing the gap.

Companies like SharpLink Gaming and BitMine Immersion Technologies have steadily expanded their ETH reserves, making the asset a core strategic holding.

Why Are Firms Choosing ETH Over ETFs?

According to Geoffrey Kendrick, Standard Chartered’s Global Head of Digital Assets Research, the market’s valuation of these Ethereum-holding firms is stabilizing as NAV (Net Asset Value) multiples normalize above 1.0.

This indicates that investors are valuing these companies roughly in line with the ETH they hold, something Kendrick believes will persist due to regulatory arbitrage opportunities.

In simple terms, publicly traded ETH treasury companies can stake their holdings and participate in DeFi, generating yield on top of price appreciation, something US spot ETFs cannot do due to regulatory restrictions.

Since June, Ethereum treasury companies have purchased nearly as much ETH as all US-listed Ethereum ETFs combined. Together, these firms now control 1.6% of Ethereum’s circulating supply.

ETH Price Analysis: $10,000 in Sight as ETH Breaks Out

Ethereum’s rally is gathering momentum. After bouncing from the $3,000 support zone, ETH has broken out of a bullish flag pattern and pushed above $4,200, setting the stage for its next big move.

Immediate resistance sits near $4,350, with $5,000 as the first major target.

If ETH can hold above $4,200 on daily and weekly closes, technical projections suggest $5,000 is well within reach in the near term.

Clearing that milestone could ignite a surge toward the ultimate target of this cycle: $10,000 ETH.

With the broader market heating up, on-chain activity strengthening, and Ethereum still a leader in the altcoin space, the setup for a major breakout is in place.

This could be the move that defines the rest of the bull cycle.

ETH Holds Above $4K, $HYPER Presale Hits Major Milestone

With Ethereum pushing toward new all-time highs, attention is also shifting to projects that could spark the next wave of growth in other major ecosystems.

One of the hottest right now is Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER), a BTC Layer 2 coin that has already raised $8.3 million in its ongoing presale.

Bitcoin Hyper is delivering the first fully built Layer 2 ecosystem on Bitcoin, allowing memes, DeFi tokens, and NFTs to be created directly on the world’s most secure blockchain, without relying on other networks.

The HYPER token is central to the Bitcoin Hyper ecosystem. It is used for transaction fees, staking, governance, and accessing decentralized applications. Early staking rewards are set at a monumental 130% APY, encouraging strong participation from presale investors.

If Bitcoin turns bullish in Q4 of this year, Bitcoin Hyper could benefit significantly, offering investors exposure to both Bitcoin’s price growth and the expanding Layer-2 market.

To purchase $HYPER, visit the official Bitcoin Hyper website and connect a supported wallet, like Best Wallet. Once done, you can buy the token at the current price of $0.012625 with 1 day, 2 hours until the next price increase.

You can complete the transaction in seconds using crypto like USDT or use a debit/credit card.

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned. Please note that the featured information is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this web page constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Coinspeaker or any third party service provider to buy or sell any cryptoassets or other financial instruments. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment. You should consider whether you understand the possibility of losing money due to leverage. None of the material should be considered as investment advice. Coinspeaker shall not be held liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses arising from the use or reliance on any content, goods, or services featured on this web page.

Related Releases