Ethereum Price Prediction: Corporates Are Loading Up on ETH – $20,000 ETH By End of 2025?

Ethereum (ETH) is gaining serious traction among public companies seeking to diversify their portfolios and tap into new on-chain revenue streams.

Now trading around $3,800, ETH has surged 24% over the past week, fueling renewed interest from institutional players and signaling growing confidence in its long-term potential.

One of the most underappreciated stories fuelling $ETH demand right now? Corporate treasuries. SharpLink Gaming recently became the largest publicly known ETH holder among corporations. It now surpasses even the Ethereum Foundation. pic.twitter.com/KX7K4vOE7p — Weiss Crypto (@WeissCrypto) July 18, 2025

Corporates Going Long on ETH

Multiple companies are now mirroring Michael Saylor’s infamous Bitcoin play but with Ethereum. Leading the charge is BitMine, which as of July 20, holds a whopping 300,657 ETH worth around $1.12 billion.

Sharplink Gaming is right behind with 280,706 ETH, and Bit Digital has scooped up 120,306 ETH. Others like Ether Capital Corporation (46,274 ETH), BTCS Inc. (29,122 ETH), and Intchains Group (7,023 ETH) have also shown serious commitment.

ETH Price Analysis: Rocket-Fueled Breakout in Play

ETH recently broke out of a rising wedge pattern, a move that typically spells bearish continuation.

In this case, the breakout wasn’t downward; it was vertical.

As per the daily chart below, ETH could soon skyrocket past the $4,000 price level as the broader altcoin sector also prints massive gains.

The red zone between $4,100 and $4,400 is a significant resistance level. A clean break above this range could open the floodgates to parabolic price action.

The chart reveals that the MACD is bullish with a widening histogram while the RSI is overheated at 88, suggesting a cooldown soon.

With the CMF positive at 0.31 and the BoP at 0.89, it is clear that the bulls are in control of the ETH price action.

If ETH convincingly breaks above the $4,400 resistance, the chart suggests a mid-term target of $6,000–$6,500 by Q4 2025.

If adoption remains on the rise, then a blow-off top toward $15,000–$20,000 by the end of 2025 isn’t just hopium but a plausible scenario.

With $ETH Aiming Higher, $HYPER Stirs Crypto Conversations

As ETH eyes new all-time highs this cycle, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), a groundbreaking Layer 2 solution designed to overcome the key limitations of Bitcoin’s base layer, has raised a massive $3.9 million in its ongoing presale.

While Bitcoin remains the most secure and decentralized blockchain in existence, it was never built to handle the scale and complexity of modern decentralized applications (dApps). Bitcoin Hyper aims to bridge that gap.

Bitcoin Hyper brings the speed and efficiency of Solana’s development environment to the Bitcoin ecosystem, enabling fast, scalable smart contracts, allowing developers to deploy dApps with the same speed and UX previously reserved for Solana.

Early backers can also stake their tokens for 241% in staking rewards. To buy, simply visit the official Bitcoin Hyper website and connect a supported wallet like Best Wallet.

Then, swap crypto or use a card to complete the transaction at $0.01235 per $HYPER, with 1 day, 5 hours, until the next price increase.

