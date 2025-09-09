Ethereum Price Prediction: Crypto CEO Claims Satoshi’s Return Is Near – Could ETH Flip Bitcoin First?

This content is provided by a sponsor

The mystery surrounding Bitcoin’s pseudonymous creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, has fueled speculation for nearly two decades. Now, a fresh theory is circulating regarding his return.

SharpLink Gaming co-CEO Joseph Chalom believes that Nakamoto may one day step back into the spotlight, precisely when Bitcoin faces its most serious threat yet, i.e., quantum computing.

Satoshi and the Quantum Question

Nakamoto has not been heard from since 2011, when he said he had “moved on to other things.” But Chalom argues that if Bitcoin is forced to undergo radical changes to survive quantum attacks, the anonymous founder may intervene.

“I have a wild idea that at some point – five, 10 years from now – when the Bitcoin network needs to be quantum-proofed, there will be some really important decisions around standards and encryption,” Chalom told Decrypt.

While Chalom admits his theory is speculative, he suggested that if Nakamoto does return, it could be through one of the original “OG accounts” tied to Bitcoin’s early days.

ETH Price Analysis: Bullish and Bearish Scenarios

The daily chart shows Ethereum consolidating after a strong rally within an ascending channel. At the time of writing, ETH trades around $4,311, sitting just below a critical resistance zone near $4,600.

A breakout above resistance could ignite a powerful rally toward $18K in the long term, representing a +330% surge. This scenario aligns closely with the level needed for Ethereum to flip Bitcoin in market cap.

However, a failure to break above $4,600 may send ETH tumbling back toward the support zone near $2,380–$2,200, a potential –45% decline from current levels.

Momentum indicators show ETH is still in a cooling-off phase. The RSI remains neutral around 59, while the MACD has crossed bearish, hinting at short-term downside risks before any sustained upside.

Could ETH Flip Bitcoin First?

The odds of Ethereum overtaking Bitcoin depend on macro market demand and Bitcoin’s resilience to existential threats.

If Satoshi’s network faces turbulence during a quantum-proofing transition while Ethereum continues to attract institutional flows, the so-called “flippening” may not be as far-fetched as it once seemed.

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned. Please note that the featured information is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this web page constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Coinspeaker or any third party service provider to buy or sell any cryptoassets or other financial instruments. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment. You should consider whether you understand the possibility of losing money due to leverage. None of the material should be considered as investment advice.

