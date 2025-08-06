Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Reclaims $3,600 – $7,600 Could Be Just Weeks Away

This content is provided by a sponsor

Ethereum (ETH) has reclaimed the $3,600 level and influential analyst Benjamin Cowen has once again made a bold forecast: Ethereum could surge to between $5,300 and $7,600 by late 2025, with a rally coming much sooner, possibly within weeks.

A Familiar Pattern: ETH “Goes Home”

Cowen’s thesis relies on Ethereum’s historical “return home” to its bull market support band, a move that previously marked generational bottoms in 2016, 2019, and most recently in April 2024.

This return to the band, between $2,400 and $2,700, has historically been followed by aggressive rallies, suggesting ETH’s current rebound could echo past parabolic moves.

Cowen draws comparisons between Ethereum’s 2024 market structure and Tesla’s 2023 performance, a year that saw Tesla form macro higher lows in April, surge into July, then briefly retrace before launching a powerful December breakout.

ETH seems to be tracing a similar trajectory. If Ethereum breaks above the $3,800–$3,900 zone before September weakness sets in, it could enter a vertical move toward Cowen’s $7,500 target.

ETH Price Analysis: Path to $7,500+ in Play

Ethereum’s current structure on the 12-hour chart remains bullish despite recent pullbacks, with price continuing to respect a long-term ascending trendline that has held since May.

After a strong rally above $4,000 in July, ETH has entered a healthy consolidation phase, dipping toward the $3,500–$3,600 region.

This zone aligns with both horizontal support and the ascending trendline, making it a potential springboard for the next leg up.

The projected path shows ETH potentially bouncing here before a breakout past the $4,100 resistance, a key level that has capped upside momentum in the past.

If the ascending trendline remains intact, Ethereum could soon reclaim the $4,000 handle, paving the way for a rally toward the $6,000 level in Q4.

From there, a push to the $7,000 range is in sight, supported by strong structural momentum and increasing ETF inflows.

Momentum indicators, including RSI and MACD, are stabilizing after the recent cooldown, a sign that buyers may soon regain control.

As long as ETH holds above $3,400, the bullish trajectory remains intact.

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) Presale Surges Past $7.2M – Could This Be the Future of Bitcoin?

As Ethereum edges toward a breakout, another project is grabbing headlines.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) has already raised $7.2 million in its presale and is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about new crypto launches.

Bitcoin Hyper is aiming to fix one of Bitcoin’s biggest problems: speed and usability.

Right now, the Bitcoin network can only handle about 7 transactions per second, far too slow for modern use.

Bitcoin Hyper is building a faster, smarter Layer-2 chain using Solana’s cutting-edge tech, giving Bitcoin the upgrade it needs to compete in today’s world.

This new layer keeps Bitcoin’s legendary security but adds speed, low fees, and powerful utility, unlocking features like lending, staking, and DeFi apps – things Bitcoin just can’t do on its own.

The $HYPER token powers the entire ecosystem and is available now for $0.01255, but there’s only 1 day and 8 hours left before the next price jump.

Early buyers can also earn up to 148% APY by staking their tokens.

To get started, head to the official Bitcoin Hyper website and connect a wallet like Best Wallet.

You can buy $HYPER using ETH, USDT, BNB, or even your bank card.

