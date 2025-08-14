Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Triggers Rarest Signal in History – Explosive Rally Is Starting Right Now

This content is provided by a sponsor

Ethereum (ETH) is showing one of the strongest technical setups in its history, according to market analyst Kevin of Kev Capital, who calls the current alignment of indicators a “once-in-a-decade” signal.

The price is now trading near $4,722, climbing steadily inside a rising channel that has been intact since April and aiming for a breakout to new highs.

The Rare Confluence of Bullish Signals

Kevin explained that the rally began with a rare “monthly demand candle” forming at major historical support, something that in past cycles has preceded powerful rallies.

The monthly Stock RSI reversed sharply from oversold territory in a V-shaped turnaround while the MACD histogram tightened for years and has now crossed bullishly right at the zero line.

Also, the whale money flow flipped from its lowest point in Ethereum’s history to positive accumulation, suggesting massive adoption and demand.

ETH Price Analysis: Rising Channel Points to $5K Test

On the daily chart, ETH has been moving within a well-defined ascending channel with the upper boundary being tested just below $5,000.

The last major resistance lies between $4,800 and $4,850, Ethereum’s previous all-time high from the 2021 bull market.

This zone also coincides with the upper end of the channel, making it the final obstacle before ETH enters open price discovery.

Is ETH Rally Starting Right Now?

If ETH can break and hold above $4,850, analysts believe it could mark the beginning of a parabolic phase similar to past bull runs.

If buyers can push through with strong volume, the next targets are $5,000, followed by $9,000 and $15,000 based on the projected breakout trajectory.

For now, the rising channel remains intact, momentum indicators are bullish, and the rare technical alignment suggests Ethereum could be at the start of its most explosive rally yet.

ETH Eyes New ATH as $SNORT Presale Gains Serious Momentum

With Ethereum holding a strong bullish trend, Snorter Bot ($SNORT) is rapidly becoming one of the most talked-about presales in the Telegram trading space – already raising over $3.11 million.

Built for the meme coin era, Snorter is a powerful Telegram-native trading assistant that lets users snipe new tokens, automate trades, and manage wallets with just a few taps in chat.

From fast Solana snipes to safe Ethereum swaps and automated BNB Chain trading, Snorter brings pro-level tools like limit orders and stop-losses into a clean, beginner-friendly interface.

As trading heats up across the board, $SNORT could be one of the breakout utility tokens of this cycle.

The $SNORT token unlocks a suite of premium features designed to give traders a serious edge – including lower trading fees, high-yield staking, and powerful copy-trading tools.

With copy-trading, even beginners can mirror the strategies of top-performing wallets, allowing them to ride winning trades without needing advanced experience.

On top of that, $SNORT holders can earn up to 142% APY through staking, making it one of the most lucrative presale tokens for passive income and smarter trading.

To participate, simply visit the official Snorter Bot website and connect a supported wallet like Best Wallet.

The token can be purchased with SOL, ETH, USDT, USDC, or credit/debit cards.

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned. Please note that the featured information is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this web page constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Coinspeaker or any third party service provider to buy or sell any cryptoassets or other financial instruments. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment. You should consider whether you understand the possibility of losing money due to leverage. None of the material should be considered as investment advice. Coinspeaker shall not be held liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses arising from the use or reliance on any content, goods, or services featured on this web page.

Related Releases