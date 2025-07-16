Ethereum Price Prediction: Vitalik Says ETH Is Ready for the “Quantum Era” – $10,000 ETH in 2025

This content is provided by a sponsor

In a recent appearance on the Epicenter podcast, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin dismissed the doomsday narrative around quantum computing, replacing fear with a roadmap of resilience.

According to Buterin, Ethereum is on track to be quantum-resistant before quantum machines become a credible threat, projected to arrive between 2030 and 2035.

Meanwhile, ETH trades at $3,167, up 6% in the past day and 21% in the last seven days, as per CoinMarketCap data. Ethereum has also outperformed Bitcoin, which is struggling to reclaim $120,000.

Ethereum Price Analysis: Bullish Breakout from Falling Wedge

The ETH/USDT weekly chart reveals a classic falling wedge pattern, typically a bullish reversal formation. After months of descending price action, Ethereum has now decisively broken above the wedge.

A weekly close above $3,000 with strong volume would confirm a wedge breakout. As per the chart below, the MACD indicator shows a strong bullish crossover as histogram flips positive, suggesting momentum shift.

The Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) is near neutral (-0.01), hinting at a potential influx of new capital while the BoP shows a strong positive reading (0.80), confirming bulls are currently in control.

The next target could be the short-term resistance between $3,600–$3,800 followed by a medium-term target of $4,800 (previous cycle high zone).

Meanwhile, a long-term bull case of $10,000 in 2025 is supported by increasing ETF inflows, zkEVM integration, and quantum-resilient infrastructure.

ETH Attempts Breakout, Investors Watch $T6900

While Ethereum dominates at $3,100, TOKEN6900 ($T6900) – the latest entrant in the meme coin madness – is branding itself as the “New Global Benchmark for Brain Rot Finance.”

This tongue-in-cheek project embraces absurdity, parodying the crypto world while simultaneously tapping into the powerful market forces that drive virality.

Inspired by the wildly successful SPX6900, which skyrocketed over 11,000% and reached a $1.7 billion market cap, TOKEN6900 sets out to one-up its predecessor.

Its supply is capped at 930,993,091 tokens, exactly one more than SPX, because, in its own words, it’s “1 better”.

But don’t let the humor fool you. There’s a calculated marketing engine behind the chaos. 40% of presale funds are dedicated to promotions, memes, and community building, an essential strategy in the attention economy where meme coins thrive.

The project has raised a massive 574,900 in its ongoing presale. $T6900 can be acquired at a price of $0.006575 within 2 minutes until the next price increase.

TOKEN6900 also rewards loyalty. Early adopters can stake tokens for an impressive APY of up to 100%, combining passive income with supply-limiting dynamics.

Add to that future airdrops, giveaways, and token burns, and you’ve got a meme coin that’s as strategic as it is ridiculous.

To purchase $T6900, simply visit the official Token 6900 website and connect a supported wallet, like Best Wallet.

You can swap crypto or use a card to complete the purchase.

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned. Please note that the featured information is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this web page constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Coinspeaker or any third party service provider to buy or sell any cryptoassets or other financial instruments. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment. You should consider whether you understand the possibility of losing money due to leverage. None of the material should be considered as investment advice. Coinspeaker shall not be held liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses arising from the use or reliance on any content, goods, or services featured on this web page.

Related Releases