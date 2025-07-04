Ethereum Price Prediction – Wall Street Gearing Up for Explosive Q3: ETH Could Be the Next $10,000 Play

This content is provided by a sponsor

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan made headlines with a bold forecast: Ethereum ETFs could see $10 billion in inflows in H2 2025.

If Hougan’s prediction came true, Ethereum would become the go-to blockchain not just for DeFi but also for tokenized real-world assets (RWAs).

Flows into Ethereum ETFs are going to accelerate significantly in H2. The combination of stablecoins & stocks moving over Ethereum is an easy-to-grasp narrative for traditional investors. ETH ETFs did $1.17. billion in flows in June. They could do $10b in H2. https://t.co/PUwFK8qKcV — Matt Hougan (@Matt_Hougan) July 2, 2025

June alone recorded $1.17 billion in ETH ETF inflows. On July 3rd, the products recorded a total net inflow of $149 million, with Fidelity’s ETF FBTC leading at $237 million.

“Ethereum is for tokenized stocks,” a narrative is quickly becoming reality, as players like Robinhood announce the launch of tokenized equities, up to 200 stocks and ETFs, on Ethereum’s Layer-2 Arbitrum.

Ethereum is for tokenized stocks. https://t.co/SFK1K1DdqI — Ethereum (@ethereum) June 30, 2025

Chart Analysis: Technical Patterns Suggest Explosive Breakout

On the daily ETH/USDT chart, a classic bullish reversal pattern has emerged. After a prolonged falling wedge, ETH broke out sharply, marking the end of the downtrend. More recently, a bullish flag pattern has taken shape.

The measured move from the flag breakout projects a technical price target of around $4,300–4,500, based on the height of the prior move and the breakout structure.

On the other hand, the MACD is bullishly aligned, with the blue MACD line above the signal line. Valued at 54, the Relative Strength Index sits in neutral territory.

Importantly, it has bounced off the midline several times, indicating underlying bullish strength.

Despite some recent selling pressure, BoP is trending toward positive territory, suggesting buyers are gradually regaining control after a minor dip. If the $10 billion ETF inflow forecast materializes, Ethereum could touch the $10,000 price tag.

ETH Eyes $10K, but Don’t Miss Out on $BTCBULL

As ETH eyes a breakout toward $10K, BTC Bull ($BTCBULL) is riding the wave of Bitcoin hype – positioning itself as the high-upside meme coin companion to BTC’s march toward $250K.

Built on Ethereum and backed by a passionate community, BTC Bull has already raised $8 million in presale by promising real rewards tied to Bitcoin’s climb.

With every $25K milestone BTC hits, BTC Bull will either burn tokens to reduce supply or airdrop Bitcoin to holders, and when BTC reaches $250K, a massive token airdrop gets triggered.

The token also features high-yield staking rewards via a secure smart contract during its presale.

The current rewards rate stands at 51%. To participate in the $BTCBULL presale, simply visit the official BTC Bull website and connect a supported wallet like Best Wallet.

You can simply swap crypto or use a bank card to complete the transaction.

