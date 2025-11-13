EV2 Presale Emerges as a Pick for Web3 RPG Enthusiasts

This content is provided by a sponsor

The Tezos (XTZ) market has been showing signs of life lately, climbing slightly after a rough few weeks. While the token recently rebounded to $0.583, this minimal progress indicates how cautious the market is. There is a lot of attention on Tezos as it attempts to recover from its downtrend and regain the market’s confidence in its long-term holders.

On the other hand, new entrant EV2 Presale, is fast gaining popularity among the crypto-community as well as gamers, having sold 19.5 million tokens and raised over $195,000. It is a blockchain integrated sci-fi role-playing game with new elements of fast action, creativity, and player ownership. This is not a blockchain project but a whole gaming universe for a next-level integrated gaming sci-fi role-playing game.

Tezos Price Update Points to a Steady but Fragile Recovery

Tezos price update indicates a steady, but very fragile recovery. Currently, the price of Tezos is $0.583 with a daily drop of about 3.8%. With the 2025 end being forecasted to drop to $0.54 by some analysts, others are more optimistic, seeing the possibility of a short-term rise to $0.59. The RSI of 47.39 confirms this as market neutral and stationary.

Tezos continues to stand out for its efficiency and sustainability. The platform’s Proof-of-Stake model consumes less energy compared to other major blockchains, which appeals to developers focused on eco-friendly projects. Its self-upgrading system and on-chain governance remain key features that make it a solid contender for future Web3 applications, even if price momentum is currently soft.

EV2’s Havoc Mode Brings Tactical Chaos to the Battlefield

While Tezos works on strengthening its ecosystem, EV2 is shaking up Web3 gaming with gameplay that actually feels alive. Take the Havoc mode, for example. It is a team-versus-team warzone where coordination and timing are everything. The battle revolves around controlling “The Pit”, a dangerous and sacred zone filled with hidden weapon caches and energy artifacts.

Moreover, the chaos this mode brings chases players to develop quick thinking, sharp reflexes, and fight hard to survive. The Valkyrie suit, powered by the Rift Engine, gives players an edge over their adversaries in terms of houses’ healing potions, the ability to fly, and also seals breaches while also reviving allies.

The sheer intensity of air combat mixed with team strategy makes every match a test of skill and instinct. It is chaotic, yes, but it is the kind of chaos that feels deeply satisfying when you pull off a win.

Cloaker Mode in EV2 Turns Stealth into a Deadly Artform

If Havoc is about explosive coordination, Cloaker mode takes the opposite approach, quiet, calculating, and utterly lethal. This mode rewards patience and precision rather than brute force. Using the Spectral Engine, players in the Cloaker Suit gain the ability to vanish into shadows, strike from invisibility, and leave enemies guessing about what hit them.

There is a kind of beauty in the silence before the kill. Cloaker mode feels personal, tactical, and deeply immersive. It is built for players who thrive on tension, where one mistake can cost everything, but one perfect strike can turn the tide. The mixture of stealth gameplay and third-person combat gives EV2 a cinematic edge that many blockchain games still lack.

EV2 Presale Momentum Outshines Tezos Short-Term Uncertainty

While Tezos steadies itself with gradual technical progress, EV2’s Presale is running at full throttle. Priced at $0.01 per token, with the next stage already set for $0.025, the project continues to draw massive community interest. With its play-to-earn (P2E) structure, EV2 Tokens act as the backbone of the economy, allowing players to earn, stake, and trade based on performance.

Investors are starting to notice that the game’s real power lies not just in flashy graphics but in meaningful gameplay. Whether through its aerial Havoc battles or stealth-driven Cloaker missions, EV2 gives players control, ownership, and purpose in a digital world that actually rewards their time. So, while XTZ holds its breath for a stronger rebound, EV2 seems to be already flying full speed ahead toward something much bigger.

