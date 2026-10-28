The Federal Reserve is expected to keep its policy rate at 3.75% to 4.00% when its two-day Fed meeting ends on Wednesday, October 28, as officials weigh 3.7% inflation against a weakening job market six days before the U.S. midterms. Polymarket traders give a hold 94.9% odds ahead of the 2 p.m. ET statement.

The decision itself is mostly priced in. December isn’t: the same markets see a 79% chance of another hike then, so crypto traders will be watching Chair Kevin Warsh’s press conference at 2:30 p.m. more than the statement.

Bitcoin trades at $81,430, up 1.9% in 24 hours.

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What Are the Rate Odds for the Fed Meeting?

A hold is close to certain, and the betting is now on December. Prediction markets, futures and economists line up:

Source Hold today Hike today Hike in December Polymarket 94.9% 4.8% 78.8% Kalshi 96% 5% 79% CME FedWatch (futures) Above 90% – 73% Reuters poll of economists 94 of 100 – –

Polymarket’s October market alone has drawn $86 million in bets. Its most likely three-meeting path, at 59%, is a hold today, a hike in December and a hold in January. The December figures add the 25 and 50 basis-point hike markets on each platform.

The bond market agrees. The two-year Treasury yield stood at 4.68% on Monday, 68 basis points above the top of the Fed’s range and up from 4.17% in late August. Traders don’t demand that much more than the Fed pays unless they expect it to keep raising rates.

What Are Traders Expecting From Warsh?

A hawkish hold: no move today, but no promise of a pause either. The case for waiting is that the data are pulling in two directions. September’s consumer prices rose 3.7% from a year earlier, up from 3.4% in August, with Brent crude still near $111 a barrel. At the same time, employers added just 29,000 jobs in September and unemployment rose to 4.2%.

The Fed raised rates by a quarter point on September 16, by a 12–0 vote. Its statement said inflation was still too high and that “the Committee will deliver price stability.” Warsh has largely avoided forward guidance as chair and has said he doesn’t “prejudge meetings.”

The number to watch is the dissents. Cleveland’s Beth Hammack, Dallas’s Lorie Logan and Minneapolis’s Neel Kashkari voted for a hike in July, when the rest of the committee held. On Polymarket, two dissents are the most likely outcome at 33.5%, ahead of three (28%) and none (23%). Matt Weller of FOREX.com calls two or more dissents a “true hawkish hold,” while zero would cast doubt on December.

Timing adds a political layer. “The Fed doesn’t want to poke the White House in the eye six days before an election,” SMBC chief economist Joseph LaVorgna said ahead of the meeting.

The most plausible outcome is a hold with two hawkish dissents, a statement that again calls inflation too high, and a press conference in which Warsh keeps December open without committing to it. That would leave the December odds roughly where they are, between 73% and 79%. The bigger surprise risk is on the dovish side: no dissents, or Warsh arguing that 5% ten-year yields are already doing the Fed’s work.

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What Does the Fed Meeting Mean for Crypto?

History this year says the reaction matters more than the decision. Bitcoin fell in the 24 hours after three of the five holds in 2026, by an average of 2.6% across all five, with the biggest drops after January (−6.2%) and June (−5.1%). The one hike, on September 16, was followed by a 1.1% gain in a day and 11.3% in a week, as the uncertainty that had built up before it cleared.

Options traders aren’t expecting much this time. Deribit’s DVOL index, which tracks the 30-day volatility implied by Bitcoin options, stood at 37.3 on Wednesday and has stayed between about 37 and 39 for the past two weeks. That leaves room for a surprise in either direction. A firm signal for December would lift yields and the dollar, which has tended to weigh on Bitcoin. A softer Warsh would do the opposite.

The calendar doesn’t end tonight. September’s PCE inflation and third-quarter GDP arrive on Thursday, Deribit’s monthly options expire on Friday, and the midterms follow on November 3.

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Bitcoin Price Analysis: Can BTC Get Back Above $83,624 After the Fed?

Bitcoin has some room above its moving averages but hasn’t retaken October’s open. It trades at $81,430 on Binance, above its 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) at $80,829 and the 200-day EMA at $76,442.

Resistance: $83,624, the October open. A close above it would put the month back in the green.

$83,624, the October open. A close above it would put the month back in the green. Support: $79,221, the October 24 low, which held through three dips this week.

Outlook Trigger Level to watch Rebound A daily close above $83,624 after a balanced Warsh $84,898, the October 21 high Holding pattern Holding between $79,221 and $83,624 The 50-day EMA at $80,829 Sell-off A daily close below $79,221 on a firm December signal $76,442, the 200-day EMA

Today’s Fed meeting is expected to end in a hold. What moves markets will be the dissents and Warsh’s answers about December, and Thursday’s PCE report will show whether the inflation case for a hike is getting stronger.

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