Fed Rate Polymarket Odds Point to an October Hold

Bitcoin may get a short break from rate pressure this month. Fed rate Polymarket odds now give an 81% chance that the Federal Reserve leaves rates unchanged at its October 27–28 meeting, up 32 points, while the odds of a 25-basis-point hike have dropped 28 points to 20%.

The catch is December: traders still see a 76% chance of a hike at the December 8–9 meeting, which keeps the risk of higher yields, tighter liquidity, and renewed volatility firmly on the table.

That makes October less of a pause and more of a timing shift. The analytical question is no longer only whether October produces a hold; it is whether incoming data keeps that expectation intact through December. October hold pricing is a market snapshot, not a Federal Reserve forecast.

Inflation takes center stage this week. US CPI is expected to rise to 3.7% YoY on Wednesday, up from 3.4%, while core inflation is forecast at 2.5%. Thursday brings PPI and retail sales, offering a closer look at price pressures and consumer demand. With the labor market… pic.twitter.com/CTvaZRxNDz — Coinbase Markets 🛡️ (@CoinbaseMarkets) October 12, 2026

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Fed Rate Polymarket Odds: October Hold, December Hike

The October contract has drawn about $33.8 million in trading volume, and the other outcomes are priced as long shots: a 25-basis-point cut sits at 1%, while a cut of 50 basis points or more and a hike of 50 basis points or more are both below 1%. The shift has been sharp. In September, the hold and hike probabilities crossed near 50% before the hold scenario pulled ahead.

CME FedWatch, a separate tool based on futures pricing, pointed the same way in an October 12 snapshot, with 81.7% for no change and 18.3% for a hike, so the two measures now broadly agree.

Policy remains restrictive even if October brings no move. After a 25-basis-point hike in September, the federal funds target range stands at 3.75% to 4.00%, with the effective rate near 3.88%.

Further out, Polymarket traders see a 62% chance of a “hike, pause, hike” path for September to December, a 50% chance that rates end 2026 at 4.25%, and a 96% chance of no rate cuts at all this year.

The January meeting leans toward a hold at 65%, with 33% for another hike. In short, traders are not pricing in any relief, only a question of when the next increase comes.

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Near-Term Relief Depends on the Data Path: What It Means for Bitcoin

Key Events This Week: 1. OPEC Monthly Report – Tuesday 2. September Existing Home Sales data – Tuesday 3. September CPI Inflation data – Wednesday 4. September PPI Inflation data – Thursday 5. Fed Chair Warsh Speaks – Thursday 6. Q3 2026 Earnings Season Begins This Week… — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) October 11, 2026

The next test arrives on October 14 with the September Consumer Price Index (CPI) report. August CPI rose 0.4% on the month and 3.4% over the year, driven largely by energy prices. A softer reading could strengthen the October hold view and give Bitcoin some breathing room after a sell-off that pushed it down to around $81,000. A hotter print could lift hike odds for October or December and revive concerns about tighter financial conditions.

Either way, the link to Bitcoin runs through expectations rather than the rate itself.

Treasury yields, liquidity and policy expectations are part of the transmission into risk appetite, so an unchanged October rate would not by itself establish a dovish reset. Prediction-market odds are also snapshots, not forecasts from the Fed, and they can change quickly.

For now, the key signal is December. If Fed rate Polymarket odds keep pricing a 76% chance of a hike, Bitcoin stays exposed to higher yields and renewed volatility even after an October pause.

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