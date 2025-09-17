The Fed Starts Cutting Rates – Snorter Bot Token Signals Meme Coin Momentum

This content is provided by a sponsor

As the U.S. heads into an expected rate cut at today’s FOMC meeting, the message for the economy is that growth has slowed to the point where the risk of recession now outweighs the risk of inflation.

For crypto, that shift is typically bullish. Rate cuts inject more liquidity into the system, and history shows that capital often flows toward higher-beta assets like digital currencies with meme coins sitting at the riskiest and most explosive end of that spectrum.

If the market does enter a full meme coin hunting season, traders will need a reliable partner to automate decision-making with precision. That role is being filled by Snorter Bot Token (SNORT), a Telegram-based trading bot, offering the speed and execution that give retail a true edge.

The project is currently in presale with nearly $4 million raised and investors have the chance to join the current round at a price of $0.1045 per SNORT. This price remains live for the next two days before the next round lifts the entry point higher.

Altcoin Season Is Here: Meme Coins Set to Catch the Next Wave of Liquidity

The Fed heads into today’s decision with clear signs that the economy has lost momentum. Jobless claims have climbed to their highest level in nearly four years, and payroll growth in August came in at just 22,000 – far below expectations.

Inflation remains above the 2% target, but price growth has moderated enough compared to last year’s highs to give the Fed room to ease. With growth softening and recession risks building, policymakers are now expected to deliver the initial rate cut of 2025.

This decision is especially significant because it would also mark the Fed’s first rate cut since the pandemic-era policy moves of 2020. After more than two years of the highest rates in decades, today signals a possible turning point toward easier financial conditions.

Lower rates inject liquidity into markets, and in sectors like crypto, that liquidity rarely stays in Bitcoin (BTC) alone. Historically, it rotates first into altcoins, and, in fact, the latest data confirms that capital has already shifted, with multiple sectors outperforming BTC over the past 90 days.

From there, capital often accelerates into meme coins, the riskiest and most explosive corner of the market, where even triple-digit returns can appear almost overnight.

With this cycle already underway, the challenge for retail traders is knowing which tokens will actually take off before the big move happens – before it’s already too late.

That is the technology behind Snorter Bot Token – it automates detection and execution so retail can ride the wave of gains instead of being used as exit liquidity by earlier players.

Inside Snorter’s Tech: Finding the Next Meme Coin

Snorter is being developed to do one thing exceptionally well: find breakout meme coins before they move. The bot connects to dedicated RPC endpoints that give it faster visibility into the mempool, the place where pending transactions first appear. It tracks wallet flows, liquidity injections, and new contracts in real time, flagging opportunities while they are still forming.

The system combines detection and execution. The detection layer continuously scans Solana and Ethereum for early signals, while the execution layer runs inside Telegram to deliver sub-second swaps with MEV protection. This combination removes lag, reduces front-running risks, and cuts down on failed transactions – the very issues that often cost retail traders their edge.

Compared to competitors like Banana Gun, Maestro, and Trojan, Snorter stands out for its efficiency. Holding SNORT unlocks the lowest fees in the market, cutting costs from 1.5% to 0.85%, while also granting access to staking rewards, governance rights, and upcoming multichain support. It means traders get faster, cheaper, and more secure trades while also benefiting from a token with deeper utility.

For meme coin hunters, it is the reason why Snorter holds a practical advantage. In a season where opportunities can vanish in minutes, the bot automates both detection and execution so retail traders have a chance to catch tokens before they end up among the top ten list.

The choice of Solana underpins all of this. With high throughput and near-zero fees, the chain supports fast, low-cost execution at scale. As Snorter expands to Binance and other ecosystems, that same advantage will extend wherever the next breakout appears.

How to trade like a pro with Snorter: Step 1: Paste a token address.

Step 2: Sit back. Snorter watches liquidity like a hawk on caffeine.

Step 3: The instant funds drop in, I pounce. Buy executed. No hesitation. Green candles caught. pic.twitter.com/euirKrFdnk — Snorter (@SnorterToken) August 28, 2025

The Chance to Win Big with Meme Coins Isn’t Over

Meme coins have now reached an $86 billion market capitalization, bringing the sector close to last year’s levels when it surged past $100 billion.

Fresh names have entered the top ten that were nowhere near the leaderboard in 2024 – tokens like Official Trump (TRUMP), Pump.fun (PUMP), SPX6900 (SPX), and MemeCore (M). Their rise highlights how quickly new projects can capture massive value, even against a challenging macro backdrop in crypto this year.

Essentially, all of this points to an abundance of opportunity in the very assets that onlookers often dismiss, with any new token capable of climbing into the billion-dollar club quickly.

Indeed, moonshot opportunities aren’t unusual for the sector, but it has always been against retail traders as only those with the right tools are able to move first.

Whales have traditionally dictated this game, often driving artificial pumps and leaving retail holding the bag as exit liquidity.

But now retail will eventually have Snorter and that will be the big difference maker where they will now have a chance to even move ahead of whales and secure profits when the next big pump arrives.

Guide to Buying the Token Behind Snorter

Again, the token SNORT is what’s needed in this ecosystem as the utility that powers the lowest fees, staking rewards, governance, and advanced features that make the bot effective for meme coin hunting.

Head to the Snorter Bot Token site to secure your SNORT tokens using SOL, ETH, BNB, USDT, USDC, or even a credit card.

Snorter recommends using a WalletConnect-certified non-custodial wallet such as Best Wallet, which is regarded as one of the best crypto and Bitcoin wallets in the space.

Balances from the presale display directly in-app, claiming is seamless, and holders also gain exclusive access to brand new project launches through its Upcoming Tokens section.

Best Wallet is available for download on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Join the Snorter community on X and Instagram.

Visit the Snorter Bot Token

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned. Please note that the featured information is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this web page constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Coinspeaker or any third party service provider to buy or sell any cryptoassets or other financial instruments. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment. You should consider whether you understand the possibility of losing money due to leverage. None of the material should be considered as investment advice. Coinspeaker shall not be held liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses arising from the use or reliance on any content, goods, or services featured on this web page.

Related Releases