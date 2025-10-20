This content is provided by a sponsor

The final week to buy Snorter Bot Token (SNORT) has officially begun, as the project extends the opportunity to buy SNORT until October 27 at 2 p.m. UTC – the last chance for investors to secure tokens before the claim stage goes live.

With only seven days left, early investors are now aping in as the countdown winds down. More than $300,000 in buys hit over the weekend, pushing Snorter’s presale past $5.2 million as traders piled in before the curtain comes down.

Many are only now recognizing that Snorter Bot carries the DNA of a meme coin but the infrastructure of a full-scale trading platform – a Solana-based Telegram bot designed to outperform even the top names in the space.

When tokens in the Binance ecosystem – with far less utility – managed to flip 2,260x in just three days, traders can only imagine what a project with Snorter’s technology and reach might deliver.

SNORT’s price is locked at $0.1083 – the same as its upcoming listing price – and this could be your last shot to grab it before it leaves the launchpad.

Meme Coin Season Lives On – Now Thriving on New Blockchains

When people say meme coin season is over, they clearly haven’t heard about the trader behind 币安人生 (Binance Life) – the address that reportedly pulled off a 2,260x flip, one of the biggest wins in crypto this year.

Just a few weeks ago, Binance-based meme coins dominated headlines after former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao ignited a surprise rally that sent several tokens skyrocketing.

Among them was 币安人生, where on-chain tracker Lookonchain revealed that one trader turned $3,500 into $7.9 million in just three days when the token quickly went on a tear.

The address 0xd0a20458D96A1aB3F1F43e7270185546aa760dBf aped in early, buying 19.8 million tokens while the market cap was still under $100,000.

And after selling 1.3 million, the trader still holds 18.5 million 币安人生, currently worth around $3.4 million, which is nothing short of a staggering haul that cements the legend.

Trader 0xd0a2 turned $3.5K into $7.9M in just 3 days — a 2,260x return! He aped into $币安人生 when the market cap was under $100K, spending $3.5K to buy 19.8M $币安人生. After selling 1.3M $币安人生 to recover his principal, he still holds 18.5M $币安人生, making him the… pic.twitter.com/DWJhFJcS54 — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) October 8, 2025

And Binance Life wasn’t alone. Tokens like Paul (PAUL) and BNB SZN also erupted a few weeks ago, showing that the meme coin market still has gas left in the tank, especially as crypto enters the most bullish stretch of the year.

But this time, the next leg of the meme coin cycle might look different. A new breed of utility-backed meme projects is emerging, led by tokens like Snorter Bot Token, which pairs a meme identity with real, working technology.

Its aardvark mascot brings the fun – and a welcome break from the endless stream of Dogecoin copycats – but behind it lies a powerful Solana-based Telegram trading bot built to sniff out meme coins with breakout potential across Binance, Solana, and Ethereum.

So no, the meme coin cycle isn’t dead – it’s just changing chains, and Snorter Bot is here to catch every meme coin before it blows up. And in doing so, it may just become the next one to blow up.

Snorter: The Bot Poised to Revolutionize the Trading World

The reason Snorter Bot is commanding so much attention, with its multi-million funding, comes down to what it brings to the Telegram trading bot arena.

It’s being built to go head-to-head with the biggest names in the Telegram bot game, such as Banana Gun, Maestro, and Trojan but with an edge that none of them can replicate.

Powered by Solana, Snorter delivers execution speeds that Ethereum-based bots like Banana Gun and Maestro can’t touch, even with multichain support. And against Trojan, Snorter’s advantage is its multichain reach, giving it the power to hunt meme coins like 币安人生 before it even reaches CZ’s radar.

Snorter’s system constantly scans Solana’s transaction queues, validator feeds, and liquidity pools in real time, detecting new token mints and liquidity injections the moment they transpire.

Each find is then filtered through a multi-layer contract and liquidity analyzer that screens for rugs, honeypots, and shallow pools, leaving only legitimate opportunities for traders to act on.

Beyond that, Snorter offers the lowest trading fees in the market – just 0.85%, unlocked simply by holding SNORT tokens. It also features copy trading, allowing users to automatically mirror top wallets in proportion to their holdings.

This is what traders are truly betting on: a Telegram bot with meme coin DNA and institutional-grade mechanics, where the SNORT token fuels both utility and upside.

Sleeping tight knowing that other projects build toys, but I’m forging the tools. pic.twitter.com/7kVtOnqCMa — Snorter (@SnorterToken) September 17, 2025

Is SNORT Set to Deliver Its Own 2,260x Surge?

The question on every early investor’s mind right now is if Snorter Bot Token can replicate the kind of 2,260x run that 币安人生 pulled off earlier this year.

The signs point to serious potential. For one, Snorter has already raised over $5.2 million, far surpassing Banana Gun’s $1.2 million private raise, giving it more capital to refine its product and scale faster post-launch.

It’s also gaining visibility. Popular crypto news outlets such as CoinCentral and The Cryptonomist have both featured SNORT among the best cryptos to buy now, while top influencers like Nazza Crypto, KIFS Crypto, and Borch Crypto have spotlighted the project, with Borch projecting a potential 100x breakout post-launch.

Beyond the hype, SNORT’s fundamentals make that kind of surge conceivable. The token powers real utility, unlocking trading fee discounts, staking rewards, and copy trading within the Snorter Bot ecosystem.

So is a 2,260x rise possible? Maybe. But one thing is certain: those who secure SNORT now are getting in at its lowest possible price before the launch window closes, and that’s how life-changing runs always start.

Just One Week Left to Make Your Move

One week. That’s it. When the timer hits zero, the opportunity to buy at list price slam shut – the next moonshot will already be in motion.

Head straight to the Snorter Bot Token site and grab your allocation while it’s still open. You can purchase using SOL, ETH, BNB, USDT, USDC, or even a credit card.

Newly bought tokens can be staked instantly through Snorter’s native protocol, which currently delivers up to 104% dynamic APY.

Snorter Bot recommends using Best Wallet, one of the best crypto wallets in the space. Presale balances appear directly in-app, claiming is seamless once SNORT goes live, and holders get early access to new project listings through Best Wallet’s “Upcoming Tokens” feature.

Best Wallet is available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

