Finassets, a Low-Fee B2B Crypto Payment Gateway, Announces New Lower Transaction Fees – from 0.40% to 0.20%

Finassets, a trusted low-fee B2B crypto payment gateway, has announced a significant fee reduction for new users. The company’s starting fee for crypto payment transactions has dropped from 0.75% to 0.4%, offering immediate savings for businesses integrating cryptocurrency payment systems.

This update keeps Finassets’ tiered fee system in place, where transaction fees decrease to as low as 0.2% as trading volume grows.

B2B Crypto Payment Fees: Expectations vs Reality

Many crypto payment providers still charge on average between 0.4% and 2% per transaction. For companies processing hundreds or thousands of payments, these higher fees cut directly into profit margins.

Businesses adopting crypto payment systems often expect cost efficiency and transparency – yet many face the same challenges as traditional banking: high costs, complex fee models, and limited flexibility. These issues discourage businesses from fully adopting blockchain technology and cryptocurrency payments.

B2B eCommerce Payments – Paying More Than Necessary

While crypto was designed to simplify cross-border transactions and lower costs, many providers introduce hidden fees or unstable pricing. Merchants often find it difficult to predict exact transaction fees, especially when accepting cryptocurrency payments at scale.

This lack of clarity can reduce trust and delay adoption. For industries such as B2B e-commerce, gaming, SaaS, and fintech, even small overcharges on each crypto transaction can lead to substantial annual losses.

Finassets Ensures Transparent Pricing with Its B2B Crypto Transaction Fee Calculator

Finassets’ new fee reduction directly addresses this problem. By cutting the entry-level fee for new users to 0.4%, Finassets makes crypto payment processing more affordable from day one. As volume grows, clients benefit from the same progressive model that gradually reduces costs to 0.2%.

All fees are displayed in real time in the client dashboard. There are no hidden charges, no dynamic limits, and every commission is clearly fixed in the contract.

To keep its fee policy fully transparent, Finassets has added a Fee Calculator on its homepage. Businesses can estimate their projected turnover and instantly see their expected tiered fee.

Finassets vs Industry Average Fees – Advanced Crypto Payment Fee Calculator

In addition, Finassets has developed a separate Advanced Industry Fee Calculator for different payment types, allowing users to compare Finassets’ tiered fee structure with the industry average before integration. Both tools make planning easier and strengthen trust between Finassets and its clients.

Try Here: https://tally.so/r/mJ5xor

Beyond Low and Transparent Fees: What Finassets Offers to Its Clients

Finassets delivers far more than a transparent pricing model. The platform is built to help online businesses accept cryptocurrency payments securely, scale faster, and reduce operational friction. From fast onboarding to advanced payment tools, Finassets provides everything companies need to manage digital assets efficiently and serve customers worldwide.

Key Finassets advantages include:

Progressive fee structure: Starting at 0.4%, dropping to 0.2% as volume grows. Industry average fees typically range from 0.4% to 2%.

Comprehensive B2B e-commerce payment tools: Finassets streamlines digital currency acceptance with a payment button, mass payouts, exchange, custody, auto-convert, crypto invoicing, and API integration.

Multi-chain support: Accept 70+ cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stablecoins like USDT (available on TON, TRON, BEP20, ERC20, and Polygon blockchains).

TRON Energy Saving System: Finassets helps clients cut USDT TRC20 network costs by over 50% through its built-in energy optimization system, reducing on-chain transaction expenses for high-volume payments.

Automatic conversions: Seamlessly convert crypto to fiat or stablecoins to protect revenue from volatility.

Fast onboarding & Migration Kit: Integrate the crypto gateway in just 1–2 days. A dedicated team guides every step of the integration process. The sandbox environment mirrors production for safe testing. Detailed documentation with full API examples and use cases.

Live Support: Replies ≤ 10 minutes in Telegram or the ticket system. 95% deposits ≤ 5 sec after network confirmation. Compensation for provider-side issues.

Enterprise-grade security: MPC wallets, 2FA, and RBAC controls for safe operations.

Crypto-friendly jurisdiction: Finassets is registered in Panama, a crypto-friendly jurisdiction where crypto settlements are permitted under current regulations. The company also operates in compliance with the Curaçao, Anjouan, and Kahnawake frameworks.

Vitalijs F., Project Director at Finassets, said:

“Our mission has always been to make crypto transactions fair, transparent, and cost-effective. This fee cut helps new clients start stronger while keeping the same tiered benefits that make Finassets one of the leading choices for low-fee B2B crypto payments.”

Finassets: Transparency That Builds Trust

Finassets operates on a True Cost Transparency model. Every cost component is visible, helping businesses understand how fees form and how they decrease over time.

For businesses exploring global crypto payment solutions, Finassets combines low fees, security, and ease of integration – enabling companies to accept crypto payments confidently and save costs on every transaction.

About Finassets

Founded in 2021, Finassets.io is a global B2B crypto payment processor that enables online businesses to accept cryptocurrency payments with transparent pricing and enterprise-level security. Finassets empowers businesses to grow globally through secure, low-fee crypto payments and easy blockchain integration.

