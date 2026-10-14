The France crypto tax debate has a new flashpoint. On 7 October, the finance committee of France’s National Assembly approved a plan to apply the 31.4% capital-gains rate to certain cryptocurrency-to-stablecoin swaps from 1 January 2027.

Chainalysis France head Francois Volpoet warned that the step could push traders toward offshore platforms or less monitored routes. The proposal is still under discussion and has not become law.

The distinction matters for regulated crypto infrastructure developing under European rules: tax treatment could shape whether traders use those compliant channels, not just how much tax they owe.

BREAKING: 🇫🇷 France is planning a 31.4% tax on profits when converting crypto into stablecoins from January 2027. — Ash Crypto (@AshCrypto) October 14, 2026

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France Crypto Tax Proposal Faces Another Assembly Test

The amendment forms part of France’s proposed 2027 budget, which the National Assembly began debating the week before the report’s publication on Oct. 14. The finance committee later rejected the budget’s revenue section by 31 votes to three, requiring the crypto amendments to be resubmitted for consideration by the full Assembly.

Lawmakers were scheduled to vote on the revenue section on Oct. 20. Even if the stablecoin provision returns to the debate, its proposed Jan. 1, 2027 start date depends on enactment; none of the measures in the package had become law as of Oct. 14.

The wider package includes separate proposals to require disclosure of self-hosted wallets holding at least €100,000 in assets, with fines of up to about $11,600 for noncompliance.

Other measures would extend the exit tax to crypto holdings worth roughly $900,000 and let investors carry forward crypto losses for up to 10 years.

Those proposals are distinct from the stablecoin-swap amendment.

So let me get this straight: While there are record numbers of crypto-related kidnappings, wrench attacks and home invasions in France 🇫🇷, caused in many cases by tax officials who sold confidential personal information, they now want to: 1) Require self-custody crypto holders… https://t.co/9fvBzVLS1o — CR1337 (@CR1337) October 14, 2026

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MiCA Stablecoins and the Incentive to Trade Elsewhere

Volpoet warned that taxing regulated stablecoin conversions could undermine efforts to bring more activity into supervised markets. He said authorities can more readily monitor transactions in regulated stablecoins than activity routed through decentralized finance (DeFi) or self-hosted wallets.

If converting to a MiCA-regulated token incurs tax while alternatives do not, traders may prefer non-MiCA assets, DeFi, or offshore trading. That is an incentive analysis, not evidence of a confirmed response. Stablecoin routing across wallets and networks also gives traders multiple transaction paths, making the scope of the taxable event consequential.

That is the central stablecoin regulation tension: a policy intended to tax gains could shift activity away from channels authorities can monitor. Volpoet’s warning points to a potential trade-off between collecting tax on a defined transaction and keeping activity within regulated venues.

France’s proposal also sits within a diverging European tax landscape. Greece is preparing a proposed 10% crypto capital-gains tax, while France, Germany and Italy are setting or planning rates above 25%.

The French Assembly’s scheduled Oct. 20 vote is the next stated step for the budget revenue section; the stablecoin measure’s status remains a proposal.

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