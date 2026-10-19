French election Polymarket odds now sit against the backdrop of mass protests over the cost of living in France. On Saturday, October 17, authorities counted about 550,000 marchers and organizers about 800,000, while police arrested at least 1,800 people.

Anger over living costs, fuel prices and struggling schools has landed on a government already trying to cut spending, and the question for traders is who gains when voters go to the polls in April 2027.

4% chance Macron is out by end of year.https://t.co/Gn2xhyfHpT — Polymarket (@Polymarket) October 18, 2026

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What Is Behind the Protests Moving the French Election Polymarket Odds?

The movement began on September 21, when students in deprived Paris suburbs boycotted classes over unreplaced absent teachers, dilapidated buildings and overcrowded classrooms. It has since spread nationwide and widened into a protest over the cost of living.

Authorities attributed the looting and arson on Saturday to masked groups rather than to the wider march. Tension has been fuelled by the policing response.

Al Jazeera reported 190 injured high school students and more than 6,100 arrests by early October, many of them minors, and a 15-year-old lost a hand in Lens after a stun grenade exploded, with an investigation under way.

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How Are Prices and Austerity Hitting Households?

Energy is the sharpest pressure. Since the US and Israel went to war with Iran in February, oil has surged, and French diesel hit a record €2.41 a litre on September 21, when about 16% of petrol stations were short of at least one fuel.

Inflation rose to 3.0% in September from 2.4% in August, and Insee expects purchasing power to fall 0.4% this year as wages lag prices. The proposed 2027 budget aims to save €54 billion, including a €2 billion public-sector pay freeze.

Officials say the deficit must come down, while critics say the cuts hit pensions, healthcare and schools, which weigh most on middle-income and poorer households.

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Who Leads the Race for the Élysée?

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Traders give Marine Le Pen 48.3% to win the April 18, 2027 election, ahead of Édouard Philippe at 20%, David Lisnard at 11.8% and Jean-Luc Mélenchon at 10%. Le Pen is also priced at 90% to reach the second round, while the chance that Macron leaves office before December 31, 2026 is only 4%.

These Polymarket odds reflect sentiment, not a forecast, and a prediction market does not create a crypto asset or set its price.

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