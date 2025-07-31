Fresh Launchpad Beats Pump.fun, Setting Snorter Bot Token Up for a 10x Rally

This content is provided by a sponsor

A new meme coin launchpad called LetsBonk has started to pull attention away from Pump.fun, recording more token launches since July.

The platform that defined 2024’s meme coin boom is showing signs of losing its lead. For Snorter Bot Token (SNORT), it makes no difference – the bot is built to track and trade meme coins on the verge of 10x runs, no matter where they launch.

Investor interest is mirroring that confidence. Snorter has now raised $2.6 million in early stage funding to expand its Telegram-based automated trading stack, with capital inflows still building as traders look to tap into the bot’s profit-focused features.

One of the standout advantages is Snorter’s 0.85% trading fee, the lowest in the sector. Being native to Solana also adds a layer of cost-efficiency that few competitors can match.

SNORT tokens are priced at $0.0999 for just two days before the next funding stage begins.

Despite $500M ICO, Pump.fun Loses Market Share to LetsBonk

Pump.fun launched its ICO on July 12 and sold out 33% of its 1 trillion supply within minutes, raising $500 million.

The speed of the sell-out wasn’t surprising since Pump.fun’s reputation was built during the height of 2024’s meme coin frenzy, and the revenue it generates made it an obvious target for investors looking for exposure.

By July 14, its token PUMP was trading on exchanges at $0.0062, more than 50% above its ICO price. It touched $0.006812 on July 16 before sliding into a steady decline, now trading around $0.003216.

That price action doesn’t end Pump.fun’s run, but it does line up with its shrinking market share. LetsBonk, a rival Solana‑based launchpad that went live in April, has started capturing the volume and activity that used to flow almost exclusively to Pump.fun this July.

On Wednesday alone, LetsBonk recorded 20,712 token launches compared to Pump.fun’s 4,486.

A big part of LetsBonk’s strength comes from its roots in the BONK community. The timing is also perfect – traders have been showing signs of fatigue with Pump.fun since early this year, as daily launches slowed.

LetsBonk’s product design helps too. Auto‑listing and liquidity integration mean tokens move to Raydium and Jupiter’s LaunchLab faster, with smoother trading from the get go. And perhaps the most important difference: creators earn 1% of trading volume fees compared to Pump.fun’s 0.05%, putting more value in the hands of the people launching coins.

If PUMP keeps sliding, it could further erode trust in the platform, leaving LetsBonk as the likely new leader among meme coin launchpads.

For Snorter Bot Token users, the shift doesn’t change the play. Whether the next 10x meme coin comes from Pump.fun, LetsBonk, or the next launchpad in line, the bot’s job is the same – find it before it explodes.

Launchpad Battles Are Irrelevant When Your Bot Snags Them All

Like LetsBonk, Snorter Bot is carving into the share of established Telegram trading bots in the market.

Its edge starts at the chain level. Being built natively on Solana means transactions are faster and cheaper than Ethereum‑based bots, even those that have tried to expand with multichain support. Solana’s high throughput removes the bottlenecks that Ethereum bots still face, even after adding other networks.

When Snorter’s multichain capabilities go live, that speed advantage will extend beyond Solana, letting traders access emerging meme coins in other ecosystems without sacrificing execution time or cost efficiency.

The real force multiplier is Snorter’s Fast Sniper feature. It’s tuned for the kind of high‑velocity launch environment platforms like LetsBonk create. LetsBonk’s auto‑listing and liquidity integration push tokens live on Raydium and Jupiter within moments of launch.

Snorter’s Fast Sniper, on the other hand, monitors mempools and DEX events for those moments, then fires buy orders in milliseconds once liquidity hits. Private RPC endpoints back that speed, detecting liquidity pool creations and tradable pairs almost instantly.

Snorter Reduces Risk with MEV Protection and Copytrading Features

Speed alone doesn’t make a bot effective – especially in meme coin trading, where risk runs just as high as reward. Bad actors will always be in the mix, and bots designed to exploit traders can drain gains as quickly as they’re made.

That’s why Snorter comes with built‑in front‑running and MEV protection. Front‑running happens when another bot detects your pending trade and jumps ahead in the order to profit at your expense. MEV (Maximal Extractable Value) works in a similar way, where miners or validators reorder transactions for profit. Snorter’s protection blocks these tactics, keeping entries cleaner and reducing slippage.

It also includes honeypot protection. A honeypot is a malicious token designed to let you buy but it then blocks or restricts selling. Snorter automatically tests contract behavior before executing a trade, flagging or avoiding tokens with honeypot characteristics.

Risk protection is one side of the equation. The other is making Snorter effective for all skill levels. Not every trader is ready to fine‑tune sniper settings or analyze dozens of pools a day.

To make the bot accessible to all, the product team added copytrading, which lets users automatically mirror the trades of experienced Snorter traders in real time. For new users, it’s a way to gain exposure to breakout plays while building their own trading knowledge.

What SNORT Is All About

SNORT is the token at the center of the Snorter Bot ecosystem. For traders looking to maximize returns, its most direct utility is unlocking the bot’s lowest trading fee – 0.85% – a rate that gives it a serious advantage in the Telegram trading bot market.

Holding SNORT also grants access to higher trading capacity and premium bot features, removing restrictions that limit execution efficiency.

On the roadmap, SNORT will carry governance utility, giving holders voting power once the DAO is activated. It will also function as the primary currency for referral campaigns, trading competitions, and early access to algorithmic upgrades.

In short, SNORT is a stake in the future of the Snorter Bot ecosystem. The presale offers the lowest cost entry point for traders who want to secure that position early.

Get In on the Snorter Bot Token Presale

Once launched, Snorter Bot Token is positioned to take market share from Banana Gun, Maestro, Trojan, and other incumbents – much like LetsBonk is doing to Pump.fun.

If you want to be part of the ride, you can support the presale by heading to the Snorter Bot Token site, with purchase options in SOL, ETH, BNB, USDT, USDC, and even credit card payments.

Snorter recommends using Best Wallet – its integrated wallet partner that displays your SNORT presale balance in-app and gives you exclusive access to new token launches through its Upcoming Tokens section.

Best Wallet is available now on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Follow Snorter on X and Instagram for the latest updates.

Visit Snorter Token

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned. Please note that the featured information is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this web page constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Coinspeaker or any third party service provider to buy or sell any cryptoassets or other financial instruments. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment. You should consider whether you understand the possibility of losing money due to leverage. None of the material should be considered as investment advice. Coinspeaker shall not be held liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses arising from the use or reliance on any content, goods, or services featured on this web page.

Related Releases