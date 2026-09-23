Cardano is quietly having a strong week. ADA has joined Coinbase’s x402 payments kit alongside Solana and the XRP Ledger, and its share of the total crypto market has climbed faster than almost any major asset over the past seven days. Gemini AI Predicts this combination of real utility and improving relative strength matters more than today’s small pullback, with ADA now testing a level that has capped it since February.

The token is trading near $0.2504, down 1.5% on the day. That is a pause rather than a reversal: ADA has climbed roughly 60% from its August low near $0.155, and it just reclaimed its 200-day moving average for the first time this year.

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New Chapter For Cardano But What Does the x402 Integration Actually Do?

NEW: Cardano joined Solana and Ripple's XRP Ledger in Coinbase’s x402 kit so AI agents can pay for services with $ADA without accounts or cards pic.twitter.com/ulx1R7cBtP — Wendy O (@CryptoWendyO) September 22, 2026

x402 is an open payments protocol created by Coinbase and now managed by the Linux Foundation. It lets software make payments through standard web requests, with no account, card or checkout page involved.

With Cardano now in the official kit, AI agents can pay for services directly in ADA. That puts Cardano in the same tier as Solana and the XRP Ledger for machine-to-machine payments, a category that barely existed two years ago and is now one of the few areas of genuine growth in crypto infrastructure.

The practical point is simple. Every agent transaction settled on Cardano is demand for ADA that has nothing to do with speculation.

Why Is ADA Dominance Rising Faster Than the Market?

Market cap dominance measures an asset’s share of total crypto value, and it is the cleanest way to see whether a token is genuinely outperforming or just rising with the tide.

ADA dominance has increased 8.31% over the past seven days, reaching 0.3145%. In plain terms, Cardano has grown faster than the market as a whole during a week when Bitcoin itself rallied hard. That is unusual: altcoins normally lag when BTC leads.

It is worth keeping perspective. ADA dominance is still down 22% over six months and roughly 60% over a year, so this is the early stage of a recovery, not a completed one. But the direction has changed, and dominance tends to shift before price does.

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Gemini AI Predicts Cardano’s Key Levels From Here

The chart is at a decision point. After bottoming near $0.155 in August, ADA has climbed back to $0.2504 and pushed through its 200-day exponential moving average at $0.2398, which is now flattening after a year-long decline. The 50-day EMA at $0.2079 is rising beneath it.

Gemini AI Predicts the following roadmap:

The floor to hold: $0.2398. The 200-day EMA has become the line that defines this recovery. Daily closes above it keep the trend intact.

The first real test: $0.2600 to $0.2700. This is where sellers stepped in during the spring. Clearing it would confirm the breakout.

The bigger target: $0.3322. The ceiling from early 2026 and the level that would mark a genuine trend change, most likely a year-end objective.

The risk is that ADA has run 60% in six weeks without a meaningful pause, and today’s dip shows how quickly momentum can fade. A daily close back below $0.2398 would point toward the 50-day EMA near $0.2080. For now, though, growing dominance and a real payments use case give Cardano something most altcoins lack.

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