Gemini AI Predicts BTC Price as Strive Buys 1,355 Bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC) has gained +$10,000 in less than a week, and corporate buyers are chasing it higher. Gemini AI Predicts the rally still has room to run, but the next few sessions will show whether this is a genuine trend change or a squeeze that ran out of fuel. BTC is trading near $85,340, up 4.6% over 24 hours after touching $87,330.

It is a sharp turnaround. Only days ago, the failed CLARITY Act vote in the Senate and the Federal Reserve’s first rate hike since 2023 had pushed Bitcoin down to $75,000.

Since then, BTC has reclaimed $85,000 for the first time since January, with 24-hour volume at $62.6 billion and the market cap back above $1.71 trillion.

JUST IN: BlackRock and other $BTC ETF issuers record a combined $998.95 million in inflows. pic.twitter.com/Aeh8Od3u0W — Whale Insider (@WhaleInsider) September 22, 2026

Sign Up With MergeX And Trade Crypto

Bitcoin Hits $88K. Who Is Buying Bitcoin at These Levels?

Strive acquired 1,355 $BTC for $107.7M at an average cost of $79,475 per bitcoin, bringing total holdings to ₿26,355. Warrant exercises began last week, generating $21.2M in gross proceeds. Including those proceeds, 57.7% of total capital raised came from SATA.$ASST $SATA pic.twitter.com/UfrI1mRw3f — Matt Cole (@ColeMacro) September 21, 2026

Strive is. The asset manager bought 1,355 BTC for $107.7 million at an average price of $79,475, lifting its treasury to 26,355 BTC now worth more than $2.2 billion.

The size stands out. Last week the company picked up just 469 BTC for $36.6 million, so this purchase is roughly three times larger. Strive funded it with non-dilutive preferred equity rather than debt, with preferred shares making up 57.7% of total capital raised and warrant exercises adding $21.2 million in gross proceeds. The company now announces its buys on a regular Monday schedule, which has become a weekly signal for the market.

Strive is not alone. Strategy also returned to the market yesterday with 950 BTC, ending a multi-week pause.

Why Do ETF Flows Carry More Weight Than the Headlines?

Corporate treasuries make headlines, but ETF flows show where the broader money is going, and they just turned decisively positive.

US spot Bitcoin ETFs took in $999 million on September 21, their strongest day in months. BlackRock’s IBIT led with $381.4 million, followed by ARK’s ARKB at $289.1 million and Fidelity’s FBTC at $238.8 million. That single session wiped out the $746 million of outflows recorded on September 15 and 16, when the CLARITY Act vote rattled sentiment.

Total net assets across these funds now stand at $103 billion, with cumulative inflows of $56.62 billion since launch. In short, institutional buyers treated the sell-off as an opportunity rather than an exit.

Gemini AI Predicts Bitcoin’s Key Levels From Here

BTCUSDT Chart 1D TradingView

The chart has genuinely changed character. Bitcoin cleared $82,303 on Monday, a level that had rejected it in both May and September, and that ceiling now sits below as support. The move carried the price to $87,330 before easing back.

Gemini AI Predicts the following roadmap:

The floor to defend: $82,300. Broken resistance should now act as support. Daily closes above it keep the breakout valid.

The next target: $90,000 to $92,000. With little resistance overhead, this zone is the natural next stop if ETF inflows hold up.

The bigger test: $98,330. This old level from 2025 is the last barrier before $100,000 and would likely take until year-end to reach.

The risk is speed. Bitcoin has run 13% in under a week, and today’s 1.4% dip from the highs is a reminder that squeeze-driven moves can reverse fast. A daily close back under $82,300 would put $73,836 back in play. For now, though, corporate treasuries and ETF desks are buying the same dip.

Market Intelligence: Crypto Analyst Reveals Upcoming Coinbase Listings

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.