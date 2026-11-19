DacityCoin (DCTY) hit an $18 million market cap, the day Rockstar Games released Grand Theft Auto VI. But what is DacityCoin? Traders were racing to find GTA 6 meme coins before the game had even finished downloading.

The Solana meme is named after a fake cryptocurrency inside the game. Life imitating GTA, you could say. DCTY traded near $0.019 at 11:00 UTC, up more than 150x in 24 hours.

I just saw $DCTY truck in real life What the fuck? pic.twitter.com/cWJV4vGKM2 — Ardullo (@RafelineK) November 19, 2026

DacityCoin’s fomo doubled PumpSwap’s daily volume on Wednesday, yet the exchange was busier than it was on 12 days since October 1. Dogecoin, Pepe and Bonk barely blinked, and Pump.fun’s own token, PUMP, is sitting near a one-month low.

So is this the spark for a new run in meme coins, or just a fun one-day side quest?

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GTA 6 Meme Coins Are Attracting Meme Coins Traders: DacityCoin Traded $51M in a Day

DacityCoin started as a background joke. In Rockstar’s launch trailer, the name is painted on a stunt plane. Then this week, gameplay footage from Brazilian streamer Combo Infinito showed an in-game phone app listing “DacityCoin (DCTY)”, complete with buy and sell buttons.

Crypto traders did what crypto traders do: within hours, the Solana token with the same ticker went vertical.

Before the footage, DCTY had never been worth more than about $54,000. Here’s what its main pool on DEX Screener shows now:

Trading: $51.1 million traded in 24 hours, from about 201,000 buys and 157,000 sells. A second pool against Solana added $20.3 million.

$51.1 million traded in 24 hours, from about 201,000 buys and 157,000 sells. A second pool against Solana added $20.3 million. Liquidity: $556,000 in the main pool, about 3% of the token’s market value. Liquidity is the cash sitting in the pool to fill orders. With this little of it, one big seller can knock the price down fast.

One important detail: Rockstar hasn’t linked the in-game coin to any real token, and DCTY has no official tie to GTA 6 or Take-Two. The name game is getting messy, too.

A separate Pump.fun token called “Dacity Coin” hit a $10.8 million market value on Wednesday, then slid to about $800,000. Exchange Bitrue joined in as well, listing DacityCoin futures with up to 10x leverage on Wednesday.

Meme Coins Volume Doubled for a Day, Then Looked Ordinary

If a fresh meme coin season were kicking off, Pump.fun is where you’d see it first, since that’s where most new Solana tokens of this kind are born. So we pulled PumpSwap’s daily trading from DefiLlama, which tracks exchange data across blockchains.

The jump: PumpSwap traded $331 million on Wednesday, November 18, 2.1 times its average of $158 million over the five days before.

PumpSwap traded $331 million on Wednesday, November 18, 2.1 times its average of $158 million over the five days before. Busy, but not that busy: On 12 days since October 1, PumpSwap traded more. It hit $396 million as recently as November 11.

On 12 days since October 1, PumpSwap traded more. It hit $396 million as recently as November 11. The bigger trend: November is averaging $213 million a day, the lowest of any month since April 2025, PumpSwap’s first full month. From January to March 2026, it averaged $866 million a day.

Outside the GTA hype, the bigger meme coins are having a rough year. All eight large meme coins we tracked on Binance are down for 2026, by a median of 54%, while Bitcoin is down 28%. The past week stung too, with drops between 11% and 23%:

Meme coin Since Jan. 1 Past 7 days Dogecoin (DOGE) -53% -11% Shiba Inu (SHIB) -48% -12% Pepe (PEPE) -22% -15% Bonk (BONK) -71% -13% dogwifhat (WIF) -55% -12% Floki (FLOKI) -60% -12% Official Trump (TRUMP) -80% -13% Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) -49% -23%

Source: Binance daily closes, Coinspeaker calculation, November 19.

Zoom out, and DCTY is still tiny. The whole meme coin sector is worth $22.5 billion on CoinGecko, with Solana’s share at only $2 billion. One token can steal the spotlight for a day, but a real run for meme coins needs the big names and overall trading to rise together. So far, that hasn’t happened.

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PUMP Token: The Platform Cashed In, the Token Didn’t

Pump.fun did get a payday out of the DacityCoin rush. The platform earned $1.62 million in revenue on Wednesday, up from a $1.28 million average over the five days before. Since April, Pump.fun says it spends half its revenue buying PUMP on the open market, so a day like Wednesday means roughly $800,000 of buying.

PUMP holders haven’t felt it yet:

Price: $0.002722 on Binance, down 22% in a week and 60% below its October 4 high of $0.006806.

$0.002722 on Binance, down 22% in a week and 60% below its October 4 high of $0.006806. The bright side: PUMP is still 29% higher than on January 1, the only token we tracked that’s up for 2026.

PUMP is still 29% higher than on January 1, the only token we tracked that’s up for 2026. Momentum: the 14-day relative strength index (RSI), a 0-100 gauge where readings under 30 signal heavy selling, sits at 29.5.

the 14-day relative strength index (RSI), a 0-100 gauge where readings under 30 signal heavy selling, sits at 29.5. Trading: Binance volume over the past five days was 13% lower than over the 20 days before.

The worst day was November 14, when PUMP dropped 15%. Token trackers list a scheduled release of locked PUMP tokens in mid-November, though they don’t agree on the exact date. So far, buybacks of under $1 million a day haven’t been enough to soak up that selling.

GTA 6 meme coins are hot now, but the thing to watch is breadth, meaning how many coins move together. If PumpSwap volume stays above $300 million a day after launch week and Dogecoin or Pepe join in, DacityCoin could be the start of something bigger.

If DCTY fades and volume slips back to $150 million, it’ll go down as a fun launch-day story and not much more.

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