How High Could Kaspa Climb This Cycle? This New Presale Token Could Print Bigger Gains

This content is provided by a sponsor

Kaspa made waves soon after its launch. The price shot up fast, and early holders made good gains. For a time, it looked like one of the most exciting proof-of-work coins out there. But the hype started to cool.

Since 2024, the price has moved sideways more than up. The community is still strong, but the market performance has been slower than many hoped.

How far can the KAS price go this cycle? And why are more eyes turning to SpacePay (SPY) instead?

Kaspa and Its Potential

Kaspa is a proof-of-work coin. It uses BlockDAG and a system called GHOSTDAG. This allows more than one block to be added at once, which makes transactions fast and scalable. Fees are low, and confirmations happen almost instantly. Kaspa also wants to support smart contracts and DeFi later on.

These are strong features. The project is trying to solve problems that slow down Bitcoin and other blockchains. But proof-of-work has limits. It uses a lot of energy and is less efficient than proof-of-stake systems.

Analysts are split on how far KAS can run in this bull cycle. One commentator on X, known as @Crypto_Twittier, said KAS might trade between $0.51 and $0.84 before the peak expected between November 2025 and January 2026. But that is just a guess. Its market cap is already around $1.9 billion, which means the upside could be smaller compared to newer projects.

Why SpacePay Looks Better Positioned for a Rally

SpacePay is built on proof-of-stake. It is faster, greener, and more efficient. Unlike Kaspa, it is not just about speed; it is also about solving a real problem of how to make crypto easy to spend in everyday life.

Kaspa had a huge run in the past, rising over 2,000%. SpacePay could do something like that – maybe more – because it has a clear use case. It is in presale now, priced at $0.003181, with $1.3 million already raised. That leaves plenty of room for growth before launch.

SpacePay wants to make crypto payments simple, like using a card. It connects with over 325 wallets, including MetaMask, Trust Wallet, and Coinbase Wallet.

It also works with normal point-of-sale systems, which allows merchants to accept crypto alongside cash or cards. This could speed up adoption because it fits into payment systems that already exist.

Fees are just 0.5%, and payments settle instantly. That is much cheaper and faster than traditional processors. Merchants also get protection from volatility. With this, even if crypto prices move during a payment, they receive the exact amount in fiat.

The system is decentralized and secure. Users keep control of their wallets, and transactions are protected by cryptography.

SpacePay has already won awards, including “New Payment Platform of the Year” at the CorporateLiveWire Global Awards. This helps prove it is more than just an idea.

SPY is the token that powers SpacePay. Holders get rewards, voting rights, and loyalty airdrops. They also get a share of the revenue as the platform grows.

The team has set aside 20% of the SPY supply for public sales and 17% for rewards. That means there are strong incentives for long-term community growth.

SPY Tokenomics and Exclusive Benefits for Holders

The SPY token runs the SpacePay system. There are 34 billion tokens in total. The setup is made to be fair and help long-term growth.

20% is for the public sale. This gives early investors direct access. 17% is for user rewards and loyalty, so people get something back when they use SpacePay.

10% goes to development to keep building new features. The founders hold 5%, which shows the focus is on the community. 18% is set aside for partnerships to connect SpacePay with real-world payments. Another 18% goes to marketing and community growth. The last 12% is for liquidity and future needs.

SPY holders get monthly loyalty airdrops, voting rights on new updates, and early access to tools. As the network grows, they also share in revenue and support charity programs where SpacePay matches donations.

Owning SPY means joining a global push to make crypto payments fast, useful, and rewarding. It is not just an investment; it is a way to take part in the future of payments.

Joining the Presale

Kaspa is still important, and its technology is fast and secure. But its growth may be limited compared to newer projects.

SpacePay, on the other hand, is targeting a clear real-world need. It makes crypto as easy to use as cash or cards. With low fees, instant settlement, and volatility protection, it has a strong chance of adoption.

SPY bridges crypto and traditional finance in a way that feels practical and ready for real use. This could position it for bigger moves this cycle.

To join the presale right now, you need a wallet like MetaMask or Trust Wallet. Connect it to the SpacePay website, choose how much SPY to buy, and pay with ETH, BNB, USDT, MATIC, USDC, AVAX, BASE, or even a card.

