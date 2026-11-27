Bitcoin has joined a broader rebound in risk assets as US markets reopen for a shortened session after Thanksgiving. The top cryptocurrency has risen about 1.8% so far today and is trading near $61,600, putting it on course to snap seven straight weekly losses if the gain holds through Sunday. Stocks have led the move, with Nasdaq-100 futures up more than 2%, while silver has jumped around 7% and gold has added roughly 2.5%.

The recovery follows a difficult stretch, as Bitcoin still remains down over 20% in November (its largest monthly decline since June), and US spot Bitcoin ETFs have recorded monthly outflows of $5.39 billion. The Fear and Greed Index sits at 11, signaling extreme fear, and roughly $7 billion in Bitcoin options expired earlier today with traders positioned defensively. Total crypto market capitalization stands near $2.1 trillion, up 1.09% on the day, with Bitcoin’s own market cap at $1.23 trillion.

While prices stabilize and caution lingers, the BTC Layer 2 project Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) has closed its presale, which raised $33.3 million since it began in May last year. Participants are now able to claim their HYPER tokens, which can also be traded on the top DEX platforms Uniswap and Raydium. Bitcoin Hyper’s strong raise and timely token generation event highlight sustained interest in infrastructure that can expand Bitcoin’s practical uses, setting the stage for the project’s next development steps.

Bitcoin Hyper Completes Presale With Strong Community Support

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is aiming to be the fastest true Bitcoin Layer 2 network. It integrates the Solana Virtual Machine to deliver high throughput and low latency, allowing near-instant Bitcoin transactions at minimal cost while settling security back to Bitcoin’s Layer 1. Users deposit native BTC into a Canonical Bridge, which verifies Bitcoin block headers and transaction proofs before minting equivalent wrapped BTC on the Layer 2.

That wrapped BTC can then move freely for payments, decentralized finance activity, staking, and on-chain applications. Withdrawals reverse the process, returning BTC to the user’s Layer 1 address after state verification.

The HYPER token functions as the network’s native utility asset. It covers gas fees for transfers and smart-contract interactions, supports staking for rewards, and grants access to advanced features and governance participation. Token allocations direct 20% to marketing, 15% to rewards, 30% to development, 25% to the project’s treasury, and 10% to major exchange listings.

The Bitcoin Hyper network’s architecture relies on a hybrid design (audited by Hacken), in which the Layer 2 handles execution via the Solana Virtual Machine and a Proof-of-Stake validator set, while Bitcoin’s Proof-of-Work system provides periodic anchoring for state integrity.

The completed HYPER presale, which drew $33.3 million, shows clear demand for these capabilities. With the token generation event now finished, buyers can access their allocations as the project moves forward with its Layer 2 deployment timeline.

How to Claim Bitcoin Hyper as Layer 2 Launch Nears

The Bitcoin Hyper claiming process begins on the project’s official website. Users should first hard-refresh the page to clear the cache, then connect the same wallet employed during the presale. Two options will be available: a standard claim or a claim-and-stake choice.

Solana purchases will need to be claimed on Solana with the original wallet; Ethereum, BSC, or credit-card purchases can be claimed only on Ethereum. Credit card buyers can locate the registered wallet address on their Wert receipt.

Best Wallet holders can claim directly through the app’s Upcoming Tokens section; mobile users should also get smoother results by opening the site inside the wallet’s built-in browser. The project recommends keeping $10–20 worth of ETH or SOL on hand for gas fees incurred during the claim process.

The team will never request private keys or seed phrases, and claims can be completed only through the official site or through Best Wallet. A full guide to claiming HYPER has been published on X via the official Bitcoin Hyper account.

Claiming is almost here! ⚡️🔥 Full claim instructions on the official Hyper TG 👇https://t.co/iukXzZWfcX pic.twitter.com/6SneDFHPBO — Bitcoin Hyper (@BTC_Hyper2) November 26, 2026

HYPER is available for trading on Uniswap and Raydium. Staked tokens become claimable starting December 3, and any tokens staked after the presale ends will be claimable exactly seven days later. The project is continuing its progress toward the Layer 2 mainnet launch on December 3, when staked allocations unlock and additional network components go live.

This sequence keeps Bitcoin Hyper on track to broaden Bitcoin’s utility through faster settlement and expanded application support, reinforcing a positive outlook for the token as the leading cryptocurrency’s everyday functionality expands.

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Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.