Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction: Is BCH Quietly Gearing Up to Overtake Bitcoin in 2025?

This content is provided by a sponsor

While Bitcoin continues to dominate headlines with its rally to a new all-time high of $123,000, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is showing signs of a significant move of its own.

After rising over 4.3% in the past week and breaking above the psychologically critical $500 level, BCH is now trading at $517.7, and it may be entering a key breakout phase.

Bitcoin Cash Technical Breakdown: A Major Resistance Flip in Sight

On the weekly chart, BCH has just broken out of a long-term descending triangle pattern that has persisted since mid-2021.

The resistance trendline that has capped every rally for the past three years is now being challenged convincingly for the first time.

A successful breakout above this trendline could set the stage for a retest of the next major resistance near $1,600, last seen during the 2021 bull cycle.

The immediate support for BCH is the $400–$450 zone, previously a demand area. A key resistance is at $1,600, marking the upper range of BCH’s historical bull market spikes.

As per the daily chart above, the RSI is at 65.93, below the overbought territory, but signals growing bullish momentum. The gradient of the line suggests that there’s still room for a push toward overbought levels.

Also, the MACD line (blue) is crossing above the signal line (orange) with a widening gap and rising histogram bars. This is a textbook bullish crossover on the weekly timeframe and could result in a massive rally.

Finally, the BoP is positive at 0.41, indicating buyers are currently in control. While not at euphoric levels, this reading supports the narrative of quiet accumulation.

BCH Eyes Massive Rally, $HYPER Gains Traction

As Bitcoin Cash (BCH) draws attention with a potential rally, another Bitcoin-based project is gaining serious traction – Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) has already raised $2.73 million, with just 8 hours left before the next price jump.

Built as a high-speed Layer 2, Bitcoin Hyper brings smart contracts and lightning-fast transactions to the Bitcoin ecosystem by using Solana’s powerful Virtual Machine (SVM) – something BCH has never been able to offer.

With real utility and growing buzz, $HYPER is quickly becoming one of the hottest presales to watch.

Bitcoin Hyper brings the speed and developer experience of Solana directly into the Bitcoin ecosystem, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible on Bitcoin’s infrastructure without compromising its base layer security.

The Canonical Bridge, a decentralized, non-custodial gateway between Bitcoin and Bitcoin Hyper, forms the backbone of this vision. Users can deposit native BTC into the bridge, which then mints an equivalent token on Bitcoin Hyper’s Layer 2 chain.

$HYPER token staking is also live for presale participants. With a current rate of 316% per annum, Bitcoin Hyper offers lucrative rewards for token buyers.

To buy $HYPER at the current price, simply hover to the official Bitcoin Hyper website and connect a supported wallet, like Best Wallet.

You can swap crypto or use a card to complete the transaction.

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned. Please note that the featured information is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this web page constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Coinspeaker or any third party service provider to buy or sell any cryptoassets or other financial instruments. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment. You should consider whether you understand the possibility of losing money due to leverage. None of the material should be considered as investment advice. Coinspeaker shall not be held liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses arising from the use or reliance on any content, goods, or services featured on this web page.

Related Releases