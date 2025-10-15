Only 5 Days Left: Is Snorter the Smartest 100x Play in This Meme Winter?

This content is provided by a sponsor

While most meme coins have retreated to the frozen peaks of meme winter after the October 10 flash crash, one creature remains unshaken. An aardvark balances on a green candle, eyes closed in a Tai Chi pose, calm amid the storm.

That’s Snorter, the face of Snorter Bot Token (SNORT) – cool, collected, and methodical. Within its “mind dojo”, Snorter channels a sixth sense for movement across the meme coin landscape. The moment a token begins to stir, its radar activates, sniffing out the next potential 100x opportunity before the rest of the market even catches on.

As the broader market chills, Snorter Bot Token has moved in the opposite direction, drawing steady inflows throughout its presale while refining the technology that powers its meme coin detection engine. The project’s Telegram bot gives traders a decisive edge, turning even a market slowdown into a window of opportunity.

But time is running out. Only five days remain to secure SNORT at presale prices, now at $0.1079 per token, before the price rises automatically each day leading into launch.

Once the presale concludes, SNORT will list across major exchanges, where prices are expected to trade well above current presale levels.

Tariff Turmoil and Meme Winter Weigh on the Crypto Market

Bitcoin (BTC) was trading around $122,000 last Friday after setting a new all-time high of $126,000 earlier in the week. At the same time, meme coins had begun to surge, hinting at the start of another full-blown meme coin season.

That momentum came to an abrupt halt when tariff threats rattled global markets. In what analysts have described as the largest liquidation in crypto history, roughly $19 billion in value was erased in a single day. BTC plunged to $109,000 before stabilizing near $112,000.

Still, not everyone views the event as a sign of weakness. Crypto podcaster Scott Melker argued that the pullback was “purely structural”, and maintained that the market remains bullish in what traders call “Uptober”.

After the largest liquidation in crypto history, I expected October to be deep in the red. Somehow, it’s still holding on. Which honestly feels like a small miracle. Let’s get this out of the way: I don’t think we’re entering a bear market. If I wanted to argue that, I could -… — The Wolf Of All Streets (@scottmelker) October 14, 2025

Even so, volatility of that scale naturally makes investors nervous. Many have stepped back temporarily, leading meme coins – the market’s highest-beta assets – to slip into a meme winter, with most underperforming BTC for now.

Yet markets move in cycles, and history shows that when sentiment cools and liquidity thins, one breakout token often emerges from nowhere, turning ordinary traders into overnight millionaires.

Finding that one, however, usually takes luck and timing – unless you have a tool that can automate the 100x meme coin hunt. That’s exactly what Snorter Bot is built for.

Snorter Bot Combines Solana Speed, Multichain Expansion, and Ultra-Low Fees

Snorter Bot is currently in hibernation ahead of launch, but its design already positions it as one of the most advanced Telegram-based trading bots in development. It continuously scans Solana’s (SOL) transaction queues, validator feeds, and liquidity pools to identify high-potential meme coins the moment they show signs of activity.

By doing so, Snorter can detect liquidity injections in real-time and position traders ahead of major market moves, which is key to an environment where milliseconds can make the difference between profit and exit liquidity.

Paste address. Liquidity hits. Snorter buys. Easy lambo. pic.twitter.com/ahpDGafxlI — Snorter (@SnorterToken) October 12, 2025

Its transactional edge comes from being built natively on Solana, giving it the speed and efficiency that Ethereum-based bots like Maestro and Banana Gun can’t fully match. Despite their multichain expansions, both remain constrained by Ethereum’s slower confirmation speeds and higher gas costs.

This makes Snorter Bot not only faster but also more efficient, performing on par with Trojan, another Solana-based bot – though unlike Trojan, Snorter is already multichain-ready, with expansion plans into Ethereum, Binance, and Base.

Another defining feature is its fee structure. Snorter offers the lowest trading fees in the market at just 0.85%, allowing users to retain more profit on each trade. This advantage is activated simply by holding SNORT tokens, which provides investors with both utility and an economic incentive from day one.

Snorter’s 100x Ambition Begins with Its Own Presale Launch

For a project operating at this level of technological ambition, Snorter Bot is clearly positioning itself to compete directly with the leading players in the Telegram trading bot space.

Its main rival, Banana Gun, offers a useful benchmark. The project rose roughly 230x from its $1.2 million private raise to a $276 million market cap at its peak. With Snorter’s early-stage funding already nearing $5 million, many investors believe it could surpass that trajectory once the bot goes live and listings begin.

A larger raise also means greater resources to build and scale. According to Snorter’s tokenomics, approximately 25% of the funds raised are allocated to product development, while another 20% is allocated toward marketing and growth initiatives – a crucial factor in establishing brand visibility and liquidity once the token trades on exchanges.

Top crypto influencers, including Apex Syndicate and Borch Crypto, have predicted a potential 100x run for SNORT, though much of that will depend on the project’s ability to deliver its technology and maintain performance post-launch.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For early investors, it’s about channeling Snorter’s own instinct – the ability to sniff out hidden opportunities – because the biggest one right now is Snorter Bot Token’s presale itself.

Only 5 Days Left to Get SNORT

The final five days could prove critical – they may mint the next wave of millionaires, and leave the hesitant behind to regret missed opportunities.

If you’re among those who see Snorter’s potential, head to the Snorter Bot Token site and purchase SNORT using SOL, ETH, BNB, USDT, USDC, or a credit card.

Newly purchased tokens can be staked immediately through the project’s native protocol, earning a dynamic APY of up to 108%.

To best track your SNORT holdings once the token claim begins, consider using Best Wallet, widely regarded as the best crypto and Bitcoin wallet in the space. Presale balances appear directly in-app, claiming is effortless, and holders gain exclusive access to new project launches through Best Wallet’s Upcoming Tokens section.

Best Wallet is available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Join the Snorter community on X and Instagram.

Visit Snorter Bot Token

