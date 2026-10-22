Something potentially massive could be on the horizon for Bitcoin (BTC USD) by January 1, 2027. Perplexity AI predicts a huge move in Bitcoin’s price by year-end in an intentionally extreme, over-the-top scenario built around an unlikely, hypothetical landmark catalyst.

The idea centers on a coordinated announcement by several of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds and national pension systems, collectively managing trillions of dollars, that they are allocating a meaningful share of their long-term reserves to Bitcoin.

(SOURCE: Perplexity AI Predicts a Huge Move for BTC)

Framed as a strategic hedge against fiat debasement, geopolitical fragmentation, and monetary uncertainty, such a move would instantly legitimize Bitcoin as a core reserve asset at the highest institutional level and trigger a wave of forced accumulation across global finance.

Bitcoin price is currently trading at $83,300, up +2.4% on the day after a strong rebound from the low $80,000s. Daily trading volume has also spiked to $28.2Bn, up from $21Bn the day prior. Stick around until the end to see what incredible price Perplexity AI believes BTC USD could hit by the beginning of 2027.

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Bitcoin Technical Analysis: How Does BTC Get Back to Six Figures?

(SOURCE: TradingView)

On higher timeframes, Bitcoin has been consolidating in the low-to-mid $80,000s after repeatedly failing to hold above the $85,000–$87,000 zone. Price continues to defend key support around $80,000–$81,000 while forming a series of higher lows relative to earlier troughs in the cycle.

In a standard bull market, a decisive weekly close above $90,000–$95,000 would confirm intermediate strength and open the path toward the prior all-time high near $126,000.

Under the extreme sovereign-wealth and pension-fund allocation scenario described above, clearing that previous high would likely unleash powerful measured-move extensions and multi-cycle Fibonacci projections from the multi-year base.

Momentum indicators currently sit in neutral territory with substantial room to travel into the extreme overbought readings characteristic of parabolic advances.

Key near-term support sits in the $80,000–$81,000 and $76,000–$78,000 zones; holding those levels would preserve the broader recovery structure while the market digests any major narrative developments.

Perplexity AI Predicts the Bitcoin Price by January 1, 2027: The Big Reveal

HUGEE 💥 BINANCE FOUNDER CZ SAYS:“SOON, MILLIONAIRES WON’T BE ABLE TO AFFORD 1 FULL #BITCOIN. pic.twitter.com/POcnMCb99O — BITCOINLFG® (@bitcoinlfgo) October 15, 2026

Under this highly speculative scenario, and assuming a full-blown crypto bull market returns, Perplexity AI predicts Bitcoin could reach between $750,000 and $1,400,000, with a stretch target of $2,000,000+ by January 1, 2027.

This remains pure speculation and entertainment, not a realistic base-case outlook. The catalyst would require extraordinary coordination among the world’s largest capital pools that is currently highly unlikely.

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