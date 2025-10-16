Is This the Next XRP? Underpriced Crypto That Could Explode in 2025

This content is provided by a sponsor

People who grabbed XRP early watched their investment explode from fractions of a penny to $3.8 by early 2018. Anyone who spotted that opportunity before everyone else jumped in made serious money. Fast forward to now, and SpacePay sits at $0.003181 in its presale phase – another payment token at the starting line.

The London startup has already raised over $1.3 million by building something merchants actually want. SpacePay lets businesses accept crypto payments through their existing card machines without buying new equipment or dealing with price volatility.

Early-stage projects with clear utility sometimes deliver returns that established tokens cannot match.

XRP Built Its Foundation on Institutional Payments

Back in 2012, Ripple Labs launched XRP to speed up international money transfers between banks. The XRP Ledger wraps up transactions in 3 to 5 seconds and charges almost nothing in fees. Banks and payment companies took notice because moving money that fast beats the hell out of waiting days for traditional systems to process transfers.

XRP’s first big moment came in 2017. The price shot up from barely anything to $3.8 by early 2018. The whole crypto market was going nuts, and Ripple kept signing up new partners for their payment network.

Then another rally hit in late 2020 and early 2021, which pushed XRP close to $2. Big investors started paying attention again, and everyone waited to see how regulators would handle things. After prices cooled off for a bit, XRP came roaring back in 2024 and into 2025, hitting $3.4 – its highest point in seven years.

XRP carries a fixed supply of 100 billion tokens. Early investors who bought under a penny saw life-changing gains. Anyone buying now near $3 faces a very different risk-reward equation.

The token proves that payment-focused cryptocurrencies can succeed when they solve real problems. Those lessons matter for evaluating the next generation of payment tokens.

SpacePay Solves Problems XRP Never Addressed

XRP targets banks and large financial institutions that move money between countries. SpacePay focuses on something completely different – letting regular businesses accept crypto payments from regular customers.

Walk into most stores today and try paying with Bitcoin. The cashier looks confused and asks for a credit card instead. Crypto payment integration requires expensive new hardware and complicated setup processes that small businesses avoid.

SpacePay works with Android payment terminals that millions of shops already own. Business owners download an app, connect it to their existing card reader, and start accepting crypto that same day. No new equipment purchases or staff retraining needed.

The platform converts cryptocurrency to regular money instantly. When someone pays with Bitcoin, the merchant receives dollars or euros in their account within seconds. Even if crypto prices crash an hour later, the business already got paid in stable currency.

SpacePay charges 0.5% per transaction compared to the 2-4% that credit card companies take. A restaurant processing $40,000 monthly saves $600-1,400 by switching from traditional processors. Those savings matter enormously to small businesses operating on thin margins.

The platform supports over 325 different cryptocurrency wallets. Customers use whatever app they prefer rather than downloading something new. About 400 million people worldwide own cryptocurrency but struggle to spend it anywhere useful. SpacePay creates the infrastructure that connects crypto holders with merchants.

SpacePay Presale Offers Ground Floor Entry

The $SPY token presale launched at $0.003181 per token. That price increases with each stage as more investors participate. Early buyers get the best pricing before exchange listings push valuations higher.

SpacePay already raised over $1.3 million without celebrity endorsements or massive marketing campaigns. The funding came organically from investors who researched the project. Real traction at this early stage suggests strong post-launch potential.

Token holders receive multiple benefits beyond price appreciation. They get voting rights on platform development decisions. Monthly rewards go to active community members. Revenue sharing means holders earn income when SpacePay processes more transactions.

The team allocated tokens sensibly. Only 5% goes to founders, which shows focus on long-term growth. Public sale participants get 20%, user rewards claim 17%, and the rest supports development, partnerships, and marketing.

Investors can participate using Ethereum, Binance Coin, Tether, USD Coin, or regular bank cards. The low entry barrier makes presale accessible to retail investors.

SpacePay has already built working technology that processes real payments. Most crypto projects launch with flashy websites and vague promises. Having functional software before asking for money demonstrates serious intent.

Why SpacePay Presents Better Risk-Reward Than XRP Now

XRP proved that payment-focused cryptocurrencies can reach massive valuations. The token created wealth for early believers who recognized its potential. However, buying XRP at current prices near $3 offers limited upside compared to its early days.

SpacePay enters the market at a fraction of a cent with clear utility and growing adoption. The comparison to early XRP feels appropriate given the payment focus. The difference is that SpacePay targets everyday transactions rather than institutional transfers.

Timing matters enormously in crypto investing. Finding quality projects before they reach major exchanges creates opportunities that buying established tokens cannot match. SpacePay’s presale phase represents the ground floor entry that XRP offered back in 2012.

SpacePay tackles actual problems that businesses and crypto owners deal with every day. More merchants using the system creates a snowball effect. Keep an eye out for announcements about partnerships with payment companies and merchant networks – those will show whether this thing has legs. The fact that they have already raised over a $1.3M and have working software puts them in a similar spot to where XRP started years ago.

Join the SPACEPAY ($SPY) on (X) Twitter and Telegram.

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned. Please note that the featured information is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this web page constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Coinspeaker or any third party service provider to buy or sell any cryptoassets or other financial instruments. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment. You should consider whether you understand the possibility of losing money due to leverage. None of the material should be considered as investment advice. Coinspeaker shall not be held liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses arising from the use or reliance on any content, goods, or services featured on this web page.