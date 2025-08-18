Is TOKEN6900 the Next SPX6900? $2.1M Raised and Counting

The final 10 days to join TOKEN6900 (T6900) are slipping away fast, and with them the chance to get in on what many are calling the next SPX6900 (SPX).

Unhinged, absurd, but true to its roots as a pure meme coin, TOKEN6900 has already pulled in $2.1 million in just over a month. Like SPX6900, it doesn’t pretend to be anything more than what it is, and that raw honesty is what sets it apart.

Presale buys for T6900 are accelerating just as SPX6900 itself led smart money flows over the past 24 hours. But for TOKEN6900, the clock may not even run the full 10 days. If it hits its $5 million hard cap early, the presale closes automatically.

At $0.007 in the current round, T6900 trades at a fraction of where its potential listing price could land once it catches smart money’s eye – and the rush to crown the next SPX begins.

Why TOKEN6900 Might Attract Whales

Over the past 24 hours, smart money has poured into SPX, with more than $350,000 in buys according to StalkChain data. That’s a wide lead over TROLL in second place at just under $250,000, followed by USELESS under $100,000 and GP. The rest – GIGA, URANUS, nub, sendit, and others – barely cracked $50,000.

🚨 $SPX (spx6900) is the most bought token by smart money in the last 24 hours according to Stalkchain pic.twitter.com/R0dGiDkLy6 — The Solana Post (@thesolanapost) August 17, 2025

It’s no mystery why SPX dominates. Since its February 2024 low, the token is still up over 108,000% per CoinGecko. Just last July 28, it touched its all-time high at $2.27. Even with a 36.9% pullback to $1.43, its biggest backer, Murad Mahmudov, says this is still only the beginning for the zero-utility meme coin that thrives on mocking the S&P 500 and dropping sex jokes along the way.

But for retail investors, chasing SPX at over a dollar per token feels steep. Nothing beats owning full units of a meme coin – that’s where the real satisfaction (and gains) come when prices rip.

That’s why TOKEN6900 is starting to captivate the retail crowd – it’s like SPX6900 but dialed up so high in ridiculousness that not even a Jet2holiday promo can top it.

And as a true blue meme coin, it isn’t about the money but just pure fun – or in TOKEN6900’s case, just vibes.

And to Mahmudov, that’s the key ingredient.

Buying and holding Memecoins is *FUN*. That is why Millions will Buy. This is what Many don’t understand. It’s not just about the Money. They are a Product & a Service. — Murad 💹🧲 (@MustStopMurad) July 18, 2024

Why the Bigger Upside Now Belongs to T6900

TOKEN6900’s presale leans into a growing cult-like community – the kind that channels the golden days when people bought meme coins purely for the fun of it.

Meme coins were never meant to be serious. They thrive on collective belief, where a passionate community rallies around the joke until it becomes something far bigger than itself.

For Mahmudov, that’s exactly what SPX6900 represented, being the first meme coin that gave people something to believe in – almost something to meditate on. In meme terms, its raw “69 energy” was executed to perfection.

But in crypto, timing is everything, and catching the wave at its peak can mean a wipeout.

Of course, SPX may still have plenty of upside left, but TOKEN6900 comes from the same cloth – only cut sharper, louder, and more manic than its predecessor.

And if the decision is based purely on potential gains, the real upside belongs to T6900 – still pre-billion and priced like it has no business being this cheap.

It has already pulled in $2.1 million in presale funding without ever touching a major exchange – all through a fair sale. And its early backers are fueled by the same meditative belief that once launched SPX6900 into the stratosphere.

Most newcomers will lose money once or twice on flavor of the day coins Until they realize that… Ultra Hardcore Memecoin Cults are the only thing worth Believing in — Murad 💹🧲 (@MustStopMurad) January 20, 2025

Is Another SPX6900 Needed?

The question of whether the world needs another SPX6900 has a simple answer: no. SPX already perfected the ridiculous by doing to the S&P 500 what Dogecoin (DOGE) once did to Bitcoin (BTC).

And TOKEN6900 isn’t out to compete with SPX. It’s here to write its own, even more ridiculous set of rules.

Case in point: its supply has exactly one more token than SPX. Why? Because in TOKEN6900 logic, that makes it 1x better.

That’s what makes it the crazier cousin – rejecting logic so completely that absurdity itself becomes the thesis.

And like SPX, it isn’t about the money either. Because if it were, it wouldn’t cap its raise at $5 million or be ready to end its presale in 10 days while still only 42% funded.

What matters ultimately to the meme coin is its believers. And for those who see that, the door to join TOKEN6900’s growing cult is still open.

Only 10 Days Left to Lock in and Believe

Just like Mahmudov said of SPX6900: believe and you shall achieve. Now, it’s time to channel that same belief into the token with the bigger upside – TOKEN6900.

Head to the TOKEN6900 presale site and secure your T6900 before the clock runs out. Staking returns are live with a 33% APY, available on newly purchased tokens.

Join the community on X or Instagram.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.