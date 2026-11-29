Israel Discount Bank opened Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) trading inside its retail banking app on Thursday, charging 2% of the transaction value on every buy and every sell.

The launch makes Discount the first Israeli bank to sell crypto to its own retail customers, ahead of Bank Leumi, the country’s largest lender, which announced its own service in August for early 2027. Bitcoin traded at $59,703 at 13:30 UTC on Sunday, down 23.8% over 30 days, and Ether at $1,656, down 26.9%, CoinGecko data show.

By Coinspeaker’s count, a customer who buys and later sells needs Bitcoin to rise about 4.1% just to get back to the starting balance, because the two 2% commissions compound (0.98 x 0.98 = 0.9604). That is before the currency conversion fee, which the bank’s product page lists separately, and before custody charges start.

A closed loop with the bank at the gate

The service is open to Israeli residents aged 18 and over who have signed the bank’s securities-account addendum, through the personal banking app only. Corporate accounts are excluded, and only Bitcoin and Ethereum are offered for now.

The coins cannot leave. The bank states that digital currencies cannot be transferred to or from external institutions or private wallets, so a customer cannot bring in Bitcoin bought elsewhere or withdraw to a hardware wallet. The only exit is a sale back through the app, with proceeds credited in US dollars to the customer’s account the next business day and converted to shekels on request.

Dealing runs Sunday to Friday from 09:00 to 23:00, the hours of the bank’s trading room, and orders are accepted for immediate execution only. The bank warns that market conditions, thin liquidity, blockchain congestion or technical problems can limit execution, and it says licensed third parties run the trading and custody without naming them.

Fireblocks holds the keys, the bank holds the customer

In a November 11 announcement, two weeks before the launch, Discount said customer assets would sit in bank wallets built on Fireblocks infrastructure. Fireblocks sells the key-management and transfer technology; the wallets, the customer relationship and the compliance view stay with the bank. A wallet a customer cannot withdraw from is, in practice, a bank account denominated in Bitcoin.

Leumi chose a different supplier for the same model. In its August 14 announcement with Galaxy, the bank said customers of Leumi and its mobile arm PEPPER would be able to buy, hold and sell Bitcoin, Ether and Solana inside the Leumi Trade app, on Galaxy’s GalaxyOne Institutional trading platform and its custody technology, formerly GK8. That release billed Leumi as set to become “the first bank in Israel to offer digital asset trading services to its customers”. Discount got there first.

Cost line Discount Bank app Commission per buy or sell 2% of the transaction value Buy-and-sell round trip about 4.1% price rise to break even Custody, first six months waived Custody after that 0.25% a quarter (1% a year) Currency conversion charged separately

The custody clock starts in late May

Custody is free for six months from the November 26 launch. After that the bank charges 0.25% a quarter, or 1% a year, on the value held, on top of the 2% paid to get in and the 2% to get out.

The waiver runs out around May 26, 2027. Leumi expects its competing service to reach customers in early 2027, which would put a second Israeli bank’s price list on the table before Discount’s first custody bill.

Related: Israeli Regulators Approve Shekel Stablecoin in Notable Regulatory Signal

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.